High-speed internet expansion progressing in Washington County

FORT EDWARD — It may cost up to $10 million to bring high-speed internet service to 1,200 to 1,500 Washington County households that still don’t have it, county economic development director Laura Oswald told the county Agriculture, Planning, Tourism and Development Committee on Tuesday.

Of the county’s 28,998 households, 10,609 have been hooked up to the internet since the state began its Broadband for All program in 2017, Oswald said.

Spectrum Communications was already serving the county’s more densely populated areas but refused to give her information on how many connections they had before that year. She was able to get data from Verizon Communications, SLIC Broadband Internet and Hudson Valley Wireless.

A survey was done in April 2021 by someone who drove around the county looking for fiber-optic cables on utility poles, Oswald said. That turned up a count of 1,162 unserved households. Oswald said she believes there are more.

According to a chart Oswald presented, the town of Jackson has the largest number of households without broadband, 180, followed by Argyle with 157, Granville with 150, Fort Ann with 128, and Hartford with 100. At the other end of the scale, Dresden has zero, Fort Edward has eight, Hebron has 15, Greenwich has 16 and Putnam has 17.

Verizon and SLIC, a company that serves New York’s northernmost counties, are still working to complete their contracts under Broadband for All, Oswald said. The plan had been to finish at the end of April but due to supply chain and other problems, the end date will be sometime in May.

“I assure you it is getting done,” Oswald said.

The average per-household connection cost in Washington County has been $4,300, with a range from the low thousands to $15,000. Some very remote houses may never get fiber-optic service, Oswald said.

Other potential providers are Hudson Valley Wireless and satellite services Starlink and HughesNet. But Starlink doesn’t meet state latency standards, she said. HughesNet’s speed is only 25 Mbps download/3 Mbps upload, below the state high-speed minimum of 100 Mbps/25 Mbps.

“Anyone on HughesNet is considered unserved,” Oswald said.

Cambridge Supervisor Cassie Fedler said HughesNet was unable to complete its contract in her town, and Easton Supervisor Dan Shaw said his town counts people with Hudson Valley Wireless as unserved.

“There will be 1,200 to 1,500 unserved households when all this is done, with no plan to get service,” she said. Still, “we’re doing better than we thought were going to do.”

On the bright side, the state recently repealed the state Department of Transportation’s fee on fiber-optic cables along roadsides.

“That has a huge impact,” Oswald said, by reducing providers’ operating costs.

There’s $300,000 in the new state budget and $1 million in federal funding set aside for expanding internet service through four new state programs, Oswald said, but it’s not clear yet how much will go to each program. Oswald said she doesn’t expect any funds to be released until 2026, so the state can collect data on service gaps.

Other funds available to the county and towns through the American Rescue Plan won’t be enough to connect everyone, and some towns have already allocated ARPA money for water and sewer projects, Oswald said.

“We need $10 million, and I’m not anticipating the county will pick up the tab,” Oswald said. “State resources are some years away. How do we keep up the momentum?”

White Creek Supervisor Jim Griffith noted that internet services keep progressing.

“What happens when we have to upgrade to 5G?” Griffith asked.

“Some areas may never get 5G,” replied Dresden Supervisor Paul Ferguson.

