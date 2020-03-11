High schools cancel April trips

High school students are not going on international trips during the April vacation, school officials are deciding.
In South Glens Falls, the trip to England and Scotland is canceled. In Whitehall, the trip to Costa Rica, which happens every other year, is also canceled.
At Glens Falls and Queensbury, school officials indicated they will be making a similar announcement soon.
The idea is to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
But the sticking point was that families have already paid for the trips – and may not get their money back.
In South Glens Falls, some families didn’t buy travel insurance. The district is reviewing the situation and will try to get as much money back as possible, said spokeswoman Monica Lester.
"As a strong proponent of student travel, this was a hard decision for me,” said South Glens Falls Superintendent Kristine Orr. “However, the safety of our students and staff must be the first priority. We will be looking for future dates for our students. We know that all countries are dealing with this in various ways and it would be unfair to think that our students would have the best experience possible during their time abroad. Our parents and students have been amazing in their response and have been very understanding that this was the right decision.”
In Whitehall, families received a voucher for travel next year even if they had travel insurance.
