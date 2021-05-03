High school vaccine clinics beginning

Warren County has vaccinated 81 students at their high schools in a new effort to bring COVID vaccination clinics to convenient locations.
On Friday, the county vaccinated 45 Queensbury, Warrensburg and Johnsburg students, age 16 and older.
On Monday, the county vaccinated another 36 students at Hadley-Luzerne, Bolton, Glens Falls and North Warren high schools.
The two-shot Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved for age 16 and 17.
Students had to bring a signed permission slip to get vaccinated at school.
The county vaccination team will return to those schools in three weeks to give the students their second dose.
SUNY Adirondack students will get a clinic Tuesday on the college campus, using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that was briefly pulled from use last month. It can cause rare but serious blood clots, but the chance of getting one is so rare that the Food and Drug Administration approved it for use with a warning.
The county will also run a pop-up clinic in Glens Falls with Pfizer or Moderna vaccine later this week. That clinic is designed to reach those who cannot easily travel to other vaccination sites.
The vaccination site Aviation Mall in Queensbury is also taking walk-ins every day, from 8 am. to 6 p.m. Appointments are available at the Am I Eligible state website.
State reopening more
Starting May 19, the state is dropping most capacity limits for businesses. Instead, they will be able to bring in as many customers as they can fit while keeping them 6 feet apart.
“That includes retail stores, food services, gyms, fitness centers, amusement and family entertainment, hair salons, barbershops, offices, etc. No capacity restrictions on all of those activities,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a press conference Monday. “So, museums, theaters, Broadway, retail, shops, now they may make their own economic decision as to when they need to reopen, because they can have critical mass.”
As a practical matter, most restaurants, hair stylists and similar businesses have already reached the physical limits of their buildings by moving tables and chairs to be 6 feet apart. But any business that has more space will be allowed to accept more customers. Larger businesses, such as Great Escape, would likely be able to add many more customers.
There will still be capacity limits on large indoor and outdoor venues and certain events.
Indoor catered events will be allowed up to 250 people, or 500 if they require COVID tests.
Outdoor large stadiums will be allowed to go to 33% of capacity while large indoor venues will be allowed to go to 30%. Customers will still be required to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test.
There will no longer be a limit on outdoor residential gatherings, and up to 50 people will be allowed at indoor residential gatherings.
“Today is a milestone for New York state and a significant transition,” Cuomo said, citing a 50% decline in the positivity rate and 38% decline in hospitalizations in the last month.
“We still have more to do on the vaccinations,” he said. “You’re starting to deal with a population that is less eager to get it.”
So far, 9.3 million New Yorkers have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine and 7 million New Yorkers are fully vaccinated. The FDA is signaling that it may soon allow Pfizer to be used to vaccinate children age 12 and up. That decision might be announced next week.
In the meantime, Cuomo said, vaccination efforts are focusing on “the youthful and the doubtful.” He estimated that 20% of New Yorkers are “doubtful” about getting the vaccine.
“We still have more to do on the vaccinations,” he said, adding that people cannot relax yet. “Hallelujah, spring is here? Yeah, well, 37 people died (Sunday). It’s not over.”
School cases
Hudson Falls Central School District reported two cases, a “presumed positive” case at the primary school and a member of the intermediate school community who tested positive mid-day Monday. Students who were close contacts were transported home after their parents were reached by phone. The schools are remaining open.
Monday’s cases
- Warren County reported six new cases, for a total of 3,352 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and 11 recoveries, for a total of 3,230 recoveries among confirmed cases. One person is hospitalized, two less than Sunday, due to two discharges. The patient is in critical condition. Two residents, who were not hospitalized, were in moderate condition. There are 54 people currently ill.
- Washington County reported 15 new cases since Saturday, for a total of 2,658 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and nine recoveries, for a total of 2,560 recoveries. There are 60 people currently ill and four are hospitalized, an increase of two since Saturday.
- Saratoga County reported 73 new cases since Friday, for a total of 14,833 confirmed cases. The county reported 83 recoveries, for a total of 14,496 recoveries. There are 173 people currently ill and 13 are hospitalized, one less than Friday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases: four Corinth residents (for a total of nine) and two Hadley residents (for a total of three).
- Still ill: five town of Corinth residents, two village of Corinth residents, one Hadley resident, 11 Moreau residents, four Northumberland residents, three town of Saratoga residents, one Schuylerville resident, four South Glens Falls residents and 15 Wilton residents.
- Recoveries: one village of Corinth resident, four Moreau residents, four Northumberland residents, two town of Saratoga residents, three South Glens Falls residents and five Wilton residents.
- Essex County reported a total of seven cases since Friday. It also reported a cluster at the college-prep boarding school Northwood School in Lake Placid, where last week 22 people tested positive and 49 people are in quarantine due to exposure. Of those cases, 15 ill people are currently in Essex County and the rest are isolating at locations out of the county.
- Saratoga Hospital reported 11 coronavirus patients, up from 10 Friday.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported five coronavirus patients, down from 12 Friday. One patient is in intensive care and two are no longer contagious, but not well enough to be discharged.
For Sunday, the most recent data that is available:
- The Capital Region reported 71 new cases, a positive test rate of 1.2%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.4%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 0.3%, which decreased the weekly average to 1%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 0.8%, which kept the weekly average at 1.8%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 2.5%, which increased the weekly average to 1.5%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 2.8%, which increased the weekly average to 1.9%.
- Statewide, 2,200 people tested positive for the virus on Sunday, a positive test rate of 1.94%. A total of 2,539 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 37 people died.
