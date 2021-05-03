High school vaccine clinics beginning

There will no longer be a limit on outdoor residential gatherings, and up to 50 people will be allowed at indoor residential gatherings.

“Today is a milestone for New York state and a significant transition,” Cuomo said, citing a 50% decline in the positivity rate and 38% decline in hospitalizations in the last month.

“We still have more to do on the vaccinations,” he said. “You’re starting to deal with a population that is less eager to get it.”

So far, 9.3 million New Yorkers have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine and 7 million New Yorkers are fully vaccinated. The FDA is signaling that it may soon allow Pfizer to be used to vaccinate children age 12 and up. That decision might be announced next week.

In the meantime, Cuomo said, vaccination efforts are focusing on “the youthful and the doubtful.” He estimated that 20% of New Yorkers are “doubtful” about getting the vaccine.

“We still have more to do on the vaccinations,” he said, adding that people cannot relax yet. “Hallelujah, spring is here? Yeah, well, 37 people died (Sunday). It’s not over.”

School cases