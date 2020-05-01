High school seniors are shocked, saddened by not returning to campus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Olivia Ruby never realized that March 13 would be her last day of her senior year at Whitehall High School.

“I didn’t know my last day was going to be my last day,” Ruby said.

She was still in shock Friday afternoon after hearing that New York schools would be out for the rest of the school year.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement during his daily COVID-19 briefing in Albany.

Cuomo said it is simply too risky to reopen at a time when the virus is still sending nearly 1,000 people into the hospital every day. The virus was responsible for 289 deaths on Thursday.

“It kind of feels surreal right now like it’s not actually a thing,” Ruby said. “I feel like it’s not real.”

Ruby said she had been holding out hope that she would get the chance to say goodbye to her school, especially her teachers.

There are so many senior-centered activities she will now miss out on, she said. She is wondering what will happen to graduation. None of it will be the same if it’s done online, she added.