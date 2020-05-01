High school seniors are shocked, saddened by not returning to campus

Olivia Ruby never realized that March 13 would be her last day of her senior year at Whitehall High School.
“I didn’t know my last day was going to be my last day,” Ruby said.
She was still in shock Friday afternoon after hearing that New York schools would be out for the rest of the school year.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement during his daily COVID-19 briefing in Albany.
Cuomo said it is simply too risky to reopen at a time when the virus is still sending nearly 1,000 people into the hospital every day. The virus was responsible for 289 deaths on Thursday.
“It kind of feels surreal right now like it’s not actually a thing,” Ruby said. “I feel like it’s not real.”
Ruby said she had been holding out hope that she would get the chance to say goodbye to her school, especially her teachers.
There are so many senior-centered activities she will now miss out on, she said. She is wondering what will happen to graduation. None of it will be the same if it’s done online, she added.
High school seniors in the region had similar reactions to the governor’s announcement that they wouldn’t be returning to their classrooms before the school year is over at the end of June.
Glens Falls High School senior Reagan Rath could barely speak through the tears she cried Friday afternoon.
“I kind of expected it, but I didn’t think it would actually become a reality,” said Rath, who lamented the milestones she and her classmates will be missing.
Hudson Falls High School senior Eliza Hogan said the same thing.
“I won’t have a senior prank or skip day,” said Hogan, who is the class valedictorian. "I won’t give a speech or have a graduation ceremony. It feels like I’m trying to start the next chapter of my life at college without finishing the last one.”
Hogan was on a class call when they found out they wouldn’t be returning to school. Just a few minutes before, classmates were joking about taking bets on what would happen.
“It’s just so strange,” Hogan said. “Never would have guessed it would be like this.”
South Glens Falls senior Emily Arquette knew there was a chance her senior year could be cut short.
“I tried to ignore it,” Arquette said, “because, of course, I wanted nothing more than to go back to school and see everyone every day.”
Arquette transferred to South High just three years ago and said she was welcomed by her classmates who have become her family. She wishes she had more time in her new school.
“I would do anything to go back to my freshman year and not to rush high school and just enjoy it,” Arquette said. “I feel like any amount of hope or light at the end of the tunnel is gone.”
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
