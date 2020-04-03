High Peaks hiker shuttle suspended indefinitely

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

KEENE — The hiker shuttle run by the town of Keene will not operate for the foreseeable future.

The shuttle, which transports hikers from Marcy Field to the popular Garden trailhead, will not start service for the upcoming season amid concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to town Supervisor Joe Pete Wilson Jr.

“I can’t even begin to guess when we’ll have clearance to hire people and have somebody driving a bus,” he said Thursday. “It’s a big question mark, of when we’ll get our operations up and running.”

The town issued a call last month asking nature seekers from out of town to stay home and hike closer to where they live, rather than travel to visit the Adirondack High Peaks. The Essex County Board of Supervisors added to that request last week with a call for downstate residents to stay home and refrain from visiting this area, in part because of local hospitals’ capacity and supply limitations.

Despite those requests, cars can still be seen in trailhead parking lots between Lake Placid and the hamlets of Keene Valley and St. Huberts every day, though many seen in the last few days have had New York license plates. On recent weekends, Wilson said the parking lot for the Garden trailhead has still had upward of 12 to 15 cars parked there.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0