High Peaks hiker parking system was popular

ST. HUBERTS — More than 15,000 hikers signed up to use the new Adirondack Mountain Reserve pilot parking reservation system over the summer.

The online reservation system, HikeAMR, was launched in May to lessen dangerous traffic issues on a stretch of state Route 73 near the entrance to the reserve's lot, which boasts several popular trailheads to the High Peaks Wilderness.

In the past, hikers had no way to know the lot was full before they arrived. Upon arrival, some hikers would park illegally along the road and walk to the trailhead.

Tested in the reserve's parking lot this year, the pilot program gave visitors the opportunity to register for a spot in advance. The system will continue to operate for at least the next two years.

While the reserve averaged around 15,000 hikers per year as recently at 2014, that number soared to more than 30,000 hikers entering the High Peaks in 2020, according to a news release from Adirondack Mountain Reserve and the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

All 62 counties in New York are represented in HikeAMR’s more than 15,000 registrants this summer, with the Capitol Region supplying the most visitors. Registered hikers came from almost every U.S. state, with the exception of Hawaii.