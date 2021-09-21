High Peaks hiker parking system was popular

ST. HUBERTS — More than 15,000 hikers signed up to use the new Adirondack Mountain Reserve pilot parking reservation system over the summer.
The online reservation system, HikeAMR, was launched in May to lessen dangerous traffic issues on a stretch of state Route 73 near the entrance to the reserve's lot, which boasts several popular trailheads to the High Peaks Wilderness.
In the past, hikers had no way to know the lot was full before they arrived. Upon arrival, some hikers would park illegally along the road and walk to the trailhead.
Tested in the reserve's parking lot this year, the pilot program gave visitors the opportunity to register for a spot in advance. The system will continue to operate for at least the next two years.
While the reserve averaged around 15,000 hikers per year as recently at 2014, that number soared to more than 30,000 hikers entering the High Peaks in 2020, according to a news release from Adirondack Mountain Reserve and the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
All 62 counties in New York are represented in HikeAMR’s more than 15,000 registrants this summer, with the Capitol Region supplying the most visitors. Registered hikers came from almost every U.S. state, with the exception of Hawaii.
John Schuler, general manager of the reserve, said in a statement Monday the website collected the 15,000 registrants in less than four months.
“We worked very hard to bring a hospitality approach to this system including creating a user-friendly site, answering hundreds of emails, and listening to our users and making adjustments based on their feedback,” he said.
The reservation system went through several changes, including installation of an automatic gate so hikers could return to their cars and exit the lot at their convenience.
Previously, there was a manual gate that employees shut at 7 p.m. nightly; some hikers expressed concern that they might not have enough time to get to their cars before closing. Hikers can also now make parking reservations just 12 hours in advance, as opposed to the original requirement of 24 hours.
DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a statement that the DEC will continue to work with the reserve to hone the system for next year.
“With a rainy summer behind us, DEC and AMR are looking forward to a wonderful fall in the Adirondacks and continuing to build on the success of this pilot to strengthen public safety and improve the region’s visitor experience,” he said. “We will continue to work with AMR, the hiking community, and local stakeholders to adaptively manage this reservation system going forward and continue to provide safe public access to the High Peaks.”