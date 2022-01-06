High demand for COVID testing seen locally

GLENS FALLS — Jennifer Nelson and her son waited in their car for over two hours on Thursday morning at Hudson Headwaters Health Network for a COVID test.

"I called a couple places and they all have no appointments left or the wait is a few hours. I tested positive at my job, but my son has to have a positive test result in order to log on to virtual class," Nelson said.

The Glens Falls Hospital nurse was one of the many people waiting in cars, in the parking lot and parked along Broad Street, to receive a test.

A sign outside the building displayed a three-hour wait, not to be seen but just receive a COVID test.

Hudson Headwaters wasn't the only place that was overwhelmed with people wanting COVID tests.

"One of my friends is going to WellNow today, but they told her yesterday to log on and make her appointment at midnight because they would be booked by the morning," Nelson said, referring to the WellNow urgent care clinic near Northway Exit 18.

While she waited, Nelson noticed that despite the recent spike in area cases, some residents still choose not to follow the state mask mandate.

"I saw one guy walk into Stewart's, while he was waiting, with no mask on," Nelson shared.

The Stewart's Shop next door was also busy Thursday morning, after it was announced by Warren County that free at-home COVID test kits allotted to the county from the state would be available at various Stewart's stores after 9 a.m. Thursday.

The tests were available at all the Stewart's locations in Warren County and were all claimed very quickly. Within an hour, a Stewart's Shops spokesperson sent an email indicating the supply had run out.

Don Lehman, Warren County's spokesman, said the county is aware of the demand for test kits.

"We hope to get more as quickly as we can to get them to the public," he said on Thursday.

