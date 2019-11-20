FORT EDWARD — A Washington County man who police believe was a major heroin dealer in eastern Washington County and adjacent parts of Vermont is headed to state prison for at least 4 years.
Marc R. Ruest, 37, of Hampton, pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a felony, for a heroin sale last year in Hampton. The drugs he sold on two occasions were mixed with Fentanyl, a more potent synthetic opiate that has been blamed for thousands of overdose deaths around the country.
The plea satisfies charges related to heroin/Fentanyl sales as well as for the seizure of narcotics from his then home on county Route 17.
You have free articles remaining.
Ruest also faces drug charges in Vermont.
He faces a prison sentence of between 4 and 7 years when sentenced Dec. 13 by Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.