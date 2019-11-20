{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD — A Washington County man who police believe was a major heroin dealer in eastern Washington County and adjacent parts of Vermont is headed to state prison for at least 4 years.

Marc R. Ruest, 37, of Hampton, pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a felony, for a heroin sale last year in Hampton. The drugs he sold on two occasions were mixed with Fentanyl, a more potent synthetic opiate that has been blamed for thousands of overdose deaths around the country.

The plea satisfies charges related to heroin/Fentanyl sales as well as for the seizure of narcotics from his then home on county Route 17.

Ruest also faces drug charges in Vermont.

He faces a prison sentence of between 4 and 7 years when sentenced Dec. 13 by Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan.

