QUEENSBURY — War isn't easy to talk about, whether it was yesterday or decades ago.
But 10 veterans shared their experiences this year with The Post-Star, and they were honored Wednesday for their service at a new event, Stories of Honor, held at SUNY Adirondack.
Michael Hoag, state junior vice commander for the Veterans of Foreign Wars, said in his experience, it's difficult to talk about his service. It's difficult for other veterans, too.
"They don't want to relive the memories," Hoag said. "Once you start down a path, it's hard to stop."
But with the suicide rate for veterans at 22 per day on average nationally, Hoag said he thinks it might be important for veterans to start speaking up about what they did and what they saw.
Sharing stories, Hoag said, might help.
"As a veteran, I take special pride in these people," he added, looking out at several of the local veterans and their friends and families. "We are truly privileged to have such heroes among us. I applaud each of you for your courage, not only for the obvious, but taking part in this effort by The Post-Star to make the public aware, and more importantly, the possibility of helping other veterans."
Those veterans able to attend the event Wednesday included Dale Connell, a U.S. Air Force veteran from Granville who served stateside and overseas; Ken Winchell, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran from Hudson Falls who now serves as the director of Veterans Services in Washington County; Janice Monroe, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served stateside and now lives in Granville; Kyle Taylor, an Army veteran from Hudson Falls who saw combat in Kuwait; Keith Bishop, a Vietnam War veteran from Hudson Falls; and Bill Utermark, an Army veteran from Hudson Falls who served stateside and in Germany.
Timothy Miller, who is currently serving in the U.S. Navy, was unable to attend, but his parents, Mary Sue Hollowood and Kevin Miller, accepted an award in his honor.
Also unable to attend were Charles Zmitrovitch, a U.S. Air Force veteran from Queensbury; Richard LeBlanc, a U.S. Army veteran from Queensbury; and Ben Lane, a National Guard service member from Glens Falls.
Brian Corcoran, interim publisher of The Post-Star, said those individuals will be honored in a separate ceremony at their homes or places of work "to make sure they're recognized."
In addition to The Post-Star, the event was presented by Bare Bones Furniture & Mattress of Glens Falls with sponsorship from Nemer 1 Ford, Nemer 1 of Queensbury and the New York Army National Guard.
The newspaper plans to hold the event again next September and will be collecting nominations and names of veterans interested in sharing their stories in the spring, Corcoran said.
