Herman Stichman's legacy: Glens Falls native was ethics reformer, public housing advocate

He operated the extension site for eight years, beginning in 1946, at the building that later housed the Glens Falls Salvation Army for many years and now is a plastic surgeon’s office.

During the Cold War, Stichman conducted a study of the feasibility of using resorts in the Catskills as emergency housing for New York City residents if the city was ever bombed, the Catskill Mountain News reported on Aug. 25, 1950.

When Dewey and Stichman left office, The Post-Star editorialized that the next housing commissioner should exhibit the same “vigor and imagination” as Stichman.

“Every man needs a roof over his head, but Mr. Stichman believes that light, fresh air, color and variety are indispensable to housing, the difference between a shelter and a home.”

In December 1954, a federal court appointed Stichman trustee of the bankrupt Hudson and Manhattan Railroad.

He was instrumental in the New York Port Authority taking over the subway line.

In 1963, Gov. Nelson Rockefeller appointed Stichman a special state investigator.