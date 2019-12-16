Herman Stichman's legacy: Glens Falls native was ethics reformer, public housing advocate

Contemporary government ethics reformers can draw inspiration from Glens Falls native Herman T. Stichman.
And community planners can learn from his emphasis on public/private collaboration on neighborhood redevelopment.
Stichman, for whom the senior citizens high-rise on Jay Street in Glens Falls is named, was born in 1902, the son of tailor Max Stichman, and grew up on Ridge Street.
Although his career was in New York City and Albany, he kept in close contact with his native city.
News reports of speeches he made around northern New York frequently mentioned that he stopped to visit in Glens Falls on the way.
Stichman earned respect early in his career for prosecuting government corruption.
“Best known perhaps for his investigative talent, he was frequently called upon to carry out tasks that required his special abilities,” The Post-Star editorialized when Stichman died in 1967.
In one case, Stichman, as a special state prosecutor in 1928, convicted longtime Queens Borough President Maurice Edward Connolly on crimes associated with a sewer scandal.
Connolly resigned and served time in prison.
In 1926, as an assistant U.S. attorney, Stichman indicted 33 defendants, including the mayor and chief of police of Edgewater, New Jersey, a U.S. customs inspector and a New York City police sergeant for conspiracy to violate the federal prohibition law, the Associated Press reported.
Edgewater Mayor Henry Wissel was convicted of accepting $50,000, the equivalent of about $727,000 in 2019 dollars, in bribes.
At one point, Stichman worked as an assistant in the office of Manhattan District Attorney Thomas Dewey, later governor of New York.
That association led Dewey to appoint Stichman and Judge William Bleakley in January 1943 as a two-person Moreland Commission to investigate abuses in the state workers’ compensation system.
In a six-month investigation, they uncovered “a cancer infecting the medical profession,” in which physicians and their associates had charged $5 million annually — the equivalent of about $74 million annually in 2019 dollars — for five years in improper payments through padding bills, or providing unnecessary treatments.
Their recommendations led to the adoption of 22 state laws to correct abuses they found.
Dewey then appointed Stichman as state Housing Commissioner from 1944 to the end of 1954, a position that brought Stichman distinction in a second government arena.
“One of the brighter lights of the Dewey administration has been Herman Stichman, state commissioner of housing,” The Citizen-Advertiser of Auburn editorialized on May 25, 1950. “Under his direction, thousands of New York state families have moved from tenements, garages and facility-less, one-room sites into clean, new garden apartments.”
Seemingly, the only public criticism of Stichman came in 1950 from tenants and advocates at a Nassau County public housing project where Stichman prohibited renters from having dogs.
He championed post-World War II housing for veterans and the redevelopment of slums.
“Nowhere in this country has private enterprise, unaided, ever cleared a slum and replaced the substandard buildings with livable housing for the former low-income occupants at rents which they can afford to pay,” Stichman said in a Nov. 18, 1947, speech at the National Association of Housing convention, according to a report in The Evening Star of Washington, D.C.
Stichman said government should collaborate with, not compete with, private enterprise.
The myriad public housing projects he administered included projects in Ogdensburg, Plattsburgh and Troy, and a proposed project in Mineville that the federal government blocked.
Stichman was Dewey’s point person on campaigning for passage of several public referendums to increase limits on state funding and borrowing for public housing and, on Dewey’s initiative, to adopt a statewide housing code.
Stichman was instrumental in reusing a former military barracks in Plattsburgh as a college extension site for veterans and in reusing the former Glens Falls Academy building on Chester Street as a Skidmore College extension site.
He operated the extension site for eight years, beginning in 1946, at the building that later housed the Glens Falls Salvation Army for many years and now is a plastic surgeon’s office.
During the Cold War, Stichman conducted a study of the feasibility of using resorts in the Catskills as emergency housing for New York City residents if the city was ever bombed, the Catskill Mountain News reported on Aug. 25, 1950.
When Dewey and Stichman left office, The Post-Star editorialized that the next housing commissioner should exhibit the same “vigor and imagination” as Stichman.
“Every man needs a roof over his head, but Mr. Stichman believes that light, fresh air, color and variety are indispensable to housing, the difference between a shelter and a home.”
In December 1954, a federal court appointed Stichman trustee of the bankrupt Hudson and Manhattan Railroad.
He was instrumental in the New York Port Authority taking over the subway line.
In 1963, Gov. Nelson Rockefeller appointed Stichman a special state investigator.
Among other tasks, Stichman held public hearings on the management of New York City schools and investigated whether political favoritism factored into the acquittal of the son of a Bronx judge on charges of drunken and reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident.
Herman T. Stichman on:
- Public housing: “The opponents of public housing will say this is socialistic. But many thought workmen’s compensation was socialistic in 1913, yet today we couldn’t live with out it.” — Speech to regional gathering of chamber of commerce leaders, The Ogdensburg Journal, July 7, 1915
- Architectural design: “Think more than ever in terms of efficient design and layout to reduce the cost of housing without sacrificing the essentials of good living.” — advice to architectural students, Nassau Daily Review-Star, Aug. 15, 1949
- Patriotism: “Patriotism is as old as the ages, and yet it is instantaneous. It dwells in our hearts forever, yet it leaps into being in a second.” — Glens Falls High School commencement speech, The Post-Star, June 25, 1919