Heritage Apartment complex sold, will undergo renovations

GLENS FALLS — Staghorn Property Management, a real estate company with local roots, has purchased the Heritage Apartment complex along Glen Street, more than doubling its number of residential units within the city.
The company closed on the property at 425 Glen St. for $6.3 million on Sept. 24. The former middle school building includes 90 apartments and around 6,000 square feet of commercial space.
The building was previously owned by 333 Glen Street Associates, the same company that owns the nearby Monument Square office building, currently on the market for $15 million.
Dawn Davidson, who operates Staghorn alongside her husband Christopher, said the size of the building and its proximity to the downtown area made the property appealing. She plans to renovate the inside, adding eight more residential units over the course of the next two years.
Construction has already begun.
“The size and the location — it expands our footprint. We have around 80 other properties right in the downtown area,” she said.
Albany Business Review first reported the sale.
Davidson is a Queensbury high school graduate and has invested heavily in the city over the years. She and her husband own 78 rental units across three properties in the area of Sherman Avenue.
In addition to upgrading the interior, Davidson also plans to add new shrubbery around the building and a new roof. Noticeable changes will be visible in the spring, she said.
The complex has been rebranded to District 425, a tribute to the building’s roots as a school.
Around 90% of units were occupied when the building was purchased, Davidson said.
All current leases will be honored, but turnover will be likely, she said. The company will opt not to renew leases so it can renovate the apartments.
All tenants will get 90 days' notice when the company chooses not to renew a lease, Davidson said.
“We will be honoring all the existing leases that tenants have signed,” she said. “We’re not evicting tenants in the building. At some point, we will be opting not to renew leases, and that’s really going to be made on a case-by-case basis based on our construction schedule.”
The building includes studio apartments and one- and two-bedroom units. After the renovations, prices will range from $900 to $1,400 a month, depending on the apartment's size and how much work went into its rehab.
All apartments include parking and heating, Davidson said.
The first renovated apartments will be available for lease around Nov. 1, and the commercial space, previously home to a fitness gym, will be put on the market next week.
Demand for apartments in the Glens Falls area remains high.
Economic development officials have been hosting a series of meetings in recent months on how to diversify the region’s housing market amid a surge in demand and a lack of available homes, which has caused home prices to increase significantly.
Davidson said all her other apartments are occupied, and she expects to fill the apartments at 425 Glen St.
People like downtown living, and a place like Glens Falls, which boasts a wide range of restaurants and cultural attractions, is appealing, she said.
“I’m buying existing properties and investing in them to beautify them, if you will, and provide safe, secure beautiful living opportunities for residents, and at the same time, support Main Street,” Davidson said.
