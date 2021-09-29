Heritage Apartment complex sold, will undergo renovations

In addition to upgrading the interior, Davidson also plans to add new shrubbery around the building and a new roof. Noticeable changes will be visible in the spring, she said.

The complex has been rebranded to District 425, a tribute to the building’s roots as a school.

Around 90% of units were occupied when the building was purchased, Davidson said.

All current leases will be honored, but turnover will be likely, she said. The company will opt not to renew leases so it can renovate the apartments.

All tenants will get 90 days' notice when the company chooses not to renew a lease, Davidson said.

“We will be honoring all the existing leases that tenants have signed,” she said. “We’re not evicting tenants in the building. At some point, we will be opting not to renew leases, and that’s really going to be made on a case-by-case basis based on our construction schedule.”

The building includes studio apartments and one- and two-bedroom units. After the renovations, prices will range from $900 to $1,400 a month, depending on the apartment's size and how much work went into its rehab.

All apartments include parking and heating, Davidson said.