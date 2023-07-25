MOREAU – A 27-acre, three-phase, housing development, planned for the Moreau Rec Road corridor leading to Harry J. Betar Jr. Recreational Park is on its way to the Moreau Town Planning Board.

“As it is the primary route to the town’s premier park, (we) came up with a concept, in close consultation with the town’s planner, for the development or redevelopment of parcels flanking both sides of Rec Road,” said Joe Dannible, a partner with Environmental Design Partnership, LLC, the engineering firm working with Cerrone Builders to develop the project. They are calling it the Jacobie Park Side Farms Planned Unit Development.

The parcel will consist of approximately 191 residential units located to the north and south of Moreau Rec Road. The units will be divided into single family cottages, attached townhouses, and apartment units. The apartment buildings will also include commercial space for general concession sales to serve park-goers.

Dannible said the goal is to “age target,” active seniors and young professional families to the area.

The proposal also includes improvements to Betar Park, as well as community offering such as public gardens, and a hobby barn.

“We think it’s a great project, we think it’s something to be very excited about for the community,” Dannible said.

Planned Unit Developments require the municipality to approve the project and are written into code as law. The PUD usually asks for large changes to zoning or for variances that allow uses not usually allowed on the parcel of land. In exchange, the developer generally offers public amenities for the right to develop what they would like.

The proposal was advanced to the Planning and Zoning board to begin its vetting process.