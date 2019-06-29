FORT EDWARD — Not only is Bob Henke chairman of the Washington County Board of Supervisors and Argyle Supervisor, he’s recently taken on an additional role as interim county code administrator.
“When a department head’s position is vacant,” said Henke. “The chairman is the defacto department head.”
So with his additional responsibilities, Henke said he has to keep up to speed with code enforcement, while still keeping pace with his county supervisor roles.
“I make sure I am in both the town and the county everyday,” he said, adding that he does not get paid a salary for his code enforcement responsibilities. "It's all part of public service. I look at this like I am giving back to my community."
And from the way it looks, Henke won't be relinquishing his code enforcement duties any time soon. It could take months to fill the two code enforcement vacancies, he said, detailing what it takes to fill a position.
"I could essentially hire two and it would be eight months to a year before they could do inspections," he said, adding that because of this, code enforcement does not have a large pool of candidates to choose from. "They can’t do inspections until they get their state certification.”
Certified code enforcement officers investigate reports of code violations, issue certificates of occupancy, fire prevention inspections of businesses and schools, onsite inspections of construction projects, review plans and issue permits.
According to state law, certification requires 126 hours of state-led training, with the applicant passing an exam related to each class taken.
To further compound the hiring obstacles, Henke said that the state-mandated courses are spread out over several months and held in various locations around the state.
Additionally, code enforcement officers must keep current on code laws and they must attend an additional 24 hours of approved training each year to maintain certification, Henke said.
