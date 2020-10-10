Hemlock woolly adelgid identified on Dome Island

LAKE GEORGE — Hemlock woolly adelgid, the invasive species that poises a risk to the thousands of eastern hemlock trees surrounding Lake George, was discovered Thursday on Dome Island.
The discovery was made by a team of researchers led by Mark Whitmore, an entomologist with Cornell University's New York State Hemlock Initiative, which works in conjunction with the state's Department of Environmental Conservation to combat the spread of the invasive species.
“It’s something we need to address rapidly before the bugs start reproducing next spring,” Whitmore said.
The Glens Falls Chronicle first reported news of the discovery on its Facebook page Thursday.
Whitmore said only a few trees on the southern end of the 15-acre island are impacted and noted the infestation is still in its early stages, which means the trees can be treated and saved.
It’s unclear how the insects, which are native to Japan, got on the island, but Whitmore said birds, wind and even people may have played a factor.
The hemlock woolly adelgid was found near a campsite within Glen Island Campground on the shore of Lake George, according to the DEC.
The Nature Conservancy, a nonprofit preservation organization that has owned Dome Island since the 1950s, did not respond to requests seeking comment. The island sits just south of The Sagamore resort in Bolton.
Hemlock woolly adelgid was first discovered in New York in the 1980s and has since been found in 43 of the 62 counties throughout the state. The insect attaches itself to the branches of hemlock trees and cuts off the water supply, killing any emerging buds.
The state’s Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed the finding and said it is working to develop a treatment plan for the impacted trees.
“Currently, DEC staff are working with The Nature Conservancy and the Adirondack Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management to develop a treatment plan and assist The Nature Conservancy if possible,” the department said in a statement.
The insect was first discovered in the Lake George watershed in 2017 on Prospect Mountain, but was eradicated. The infected trees were preserved.
But a second infestation was discovered earlier this year at a campsite within the Glen Island Campground. Surveys conducted by the DEC have since discovered adelgid infestations within a 250-acre swath along the eastern portion of the Lake George shoreline between the towns of Dresden and Fort Ann.
About 80% of the trees in the Lake George watershed are hemlocks.
But Whitmore said not every tree within the 250 acres of land is impacted, and noted the infestations that have been discovered are still in their early stages. That means the trees can be saved.
“It’s really just a handful of trees that are infested,” he said.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation has entered into a public-private partnership to use satellite technology to identify hemlock woolly adelgid, an invasive species that threatens a majority of the trees in the Lake George basin.
Whitmore credited DEC for its efforts to combat the insects spread and work to develop methods to preserve the impacted trees.
The department last month announced a five-year partnership with the New York State Invasive Species Institute and Cornell University to develop projects aimed at stopping the spread of the invasive throughout the state.
The partnership will be supported by $3.5 million from the state's Environmental Protection Fund.
Whitmore, meanwhile, said he plans to spend the winter searching for hemlock woolly adelgid before they reproduce in the spring.
He spent much of the last two months surveying around two-thirds of the Lake George shoreline by boat with a pair of high-powered binoculars in search of the insect.
Earlier detection is key in combating the species’ spread, but Whitmore said the work is only just beginning.
"This is a multi-year program," he said. "We're going to have to keep going up and surveying and then developing more treatment plans. I think we're going to be here for a number of years."
To learn more about hemlock woolly adelgid, you can visit the New York State Hemlock Initiative online at nyshemlockinitiative.info.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
