Helping those in need: Local agencies establish 'No Wrong Turn' policy in reaction to increased demand

The poorest of poor in Warren and Washington counties, for a variety of reasons, are missing out on opportunities for employment in the midst of labor shortages in virtually every industry.

“It is a wide-open job market, but there are also barriers,” said Kimberly Sopczyk, executive director of the Family Service Association in Glens Falls.

It can be difficult to advance economically when basic needs are unmet, and the poor are finding it more difficult to meet those basic needs in the post-pandemic economy.

Before the pandemic, Department of Social Services caseloads were at relatively low levels, historically, said Tammy DeLorme, Department of Social Services commissioner for Washington County.

“Pre-COVID, they were probably the lowest they were ever going to be,” she said.

Now, caseloads have “dramatically increased” and the needs are more dire, she said.

Homelessness in the region is increasing, and those who have housing are struggling to keep the heat on at a time of spiraling fuel prices.

Warren County, as of Dec. 22, had placed 111 individuals in emergency housing at the Open Door Mission in Glens Falls, so far this season, compared with 60 individuals over the same period last year, said Christina Mastrianni, deputy social services commissioner for Warren County.

Open Door is the major provider, but not the only provider, of emergency housing for the county.

Washington County had 149 emergency housing cases in November 2022, up from 90 in November 2021.

Warren and Washington counties are both seeing an increase in families, not just individuals, becoming homeless, officials said.

There also has been an increase in homeless youths.

“We’ve been full throughout the year, and we’re turning away about two people per day,” said Jason McLaughlin, executive director of WAIT House, which operates a shelter in Glens Falls for youths ages 24 and younger, among other programs for the homeless.

In response to the crises, agencies have established a “No Wrong Turn” policy.

If one agency cannot provide services, staff members contact other agencies to find out who might be able to assist, instead of simply sending the person away to search for services.

“In the past two years it is the first time I’ve really seen our community (of providers) come together,” he said.

The number of local residents living “paycheck to paycheck” also is increasing, said Major Leo Lloyd, leader of the Salvation Army of Glens Falls.

Prior to the pandemic, 40% of area residents were considered working poor, based on a statistic Tri-County United Way uses to determine the number of those living at just above the poverty level, he said.

“Now, it’s well over 50% and approaching 60%,” he said.

As inflation drives up grocery prices, more people are turning to county departments of social services and charitable organizations for food.

The Warren County Department of Social Services had 375 applications for Supplemental Nutritional Assistance, formerly known as food stamps, in November 2022, compared with 313 in November 2021.

Washington County had 227 SNAP applications in November 2022, compared with 165 in November 2021.

The Salvation Army of Glens Falls had 1,700 new families seek assistance from its food pantry during the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, compared with the previous fiscal year.

Warren County had 285 new applicants for the Home Energy Assistance Program this year, a 143% increase in total applications, and Washington County had 330 new HEAP applications, a 59% increase.

Some people have already used up their initial allocation of HEAP assistance and are turning to charitable organizations for help with heating bills.

The Family Service Agency distributed all of the agency’s December funds for emergency fuel assistance before the end of the month, Sopczyk said.

Limited transportation, child care shortages, mental illness and substance abuse are among other factors keeping some out of the job market.

“This is a complex question,” said state Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, commenting on the overall challenges of helping the poor enter the workforce.

Emergency housing

The immediate focus in the new year for local social services departments and charitable agencies will be housing.

The Salvation Army, in conjunction with county social services departments, is working on a plan to establish an emergency housing shelter.

Conceptually, the shelter, or perhaps multiple shelters, would provide 20 beds for men, 10 beds for women, and four units for families.

“That’s the need today,” Lloyd said. “None of us know what the need will be a year from now.”

The goal is for the Salvation Army to be able to open its shelter by next winter, said Mastrianni, of the Warren County Department of Social Services.

“The Salvation Army is well-versed in providing shelter services and has been an excellent community partner for our agency,” she said.

That’s an ambitious time-frame goal, particularly considering the detailed process of getting a state license to operate a shelter, said Lloyd.

“The need is immediate, and I can’t stress that enough. And the community is going to have to wrap their hands around it,” he said.

Once the Salvation Army shelter opens, the Open Door intends to shift its focus to providing “transitional housing,” which is longer-term housing that includes services to help the homeless eventually become self-reliant, DeLorme said.

There will be a net savings for county social services departments, which now must place the homeless in motels when shelters are full, DeLorme said.

Motels are more expensive than shelters.

Many motels that had been housing the homeless during the pandemic have stopped, now that tourism has rebounded, Lloyd said.

“Those folks that were in hotels, they wound up at campgrounds sleeping under the stars” in the summer and fall, he said.

Emergency housing is only one part of the equation.

Transitional housing focuses on the process of going from homelessness to self-sufficiency, not just providing a warm place to stay, said Jamie Munyon, executive director of the Open Door.

“We want the individual to get to a place of stability. That’s the goal,” he said.

The Open Door uses an eight-step program of small-group meetings and coaching to help participants recover from addiction, develop life skills and gain education.

Participants remain in the residential program for as long as needed.

Currently, the Open Door has about 15 men and three women in the program.

The program will have capacity for up to 52 men and 10 women when the Open Door stops operating its “Code Blue” emergency shelter.

The Open Door will continue to operate its soup kitchen and food pantry.

Double impact

The COVID-19 pandemic had a double impact on the poor.

Not only did many get behind on rent and utilities during the pandemic, but now landlords are increasing rent to adjust for inflation and to recoup revenue lost during the pandemic.

This makes it more difficult for the homeless to get back into permanent housing.

“It’s very difficult to save up enough for first month’s rent and security deposit,” said Sopczyk, of the Family Service Agency.

There also is a shortage of housing locally that is available at rent that the poor can pay, DeLorme said.

“There’s just not enough affordable housing for people to go in to,” she said.

The median rent for a two-bedroom apartment in the Glens Falls area is now $88 per month higher than in the Saratoga Springs area, said McLaughlin, of WAIT House, who also is co-chairman of the Continuum of Care, a group of human services professionals in Warren and Washington counties that meets monthly to discuss ways to improve services.

McLaughlin said he does not know authoritatively, but his hunch is that rents in the Glens Falls area have increased because of the many people that moved here during the COVID-19 pandemic because they were able to work remotely.

“It’s a matter of supply and demand,” he said.

Many families in the area that do have housing are considered “rent burdened,” which means that they pay more than 30 percent of their income for housing, said Mastrianni, of the Warren County Department of Social Services.

Child care

Lack of child care is a major challenge.

“Some of our families want to go back to work,” but can’t find child care, Sopczyk said.

The latest state budget included funding to expand child care programs and increase wages for child care workers, said Woerner, who is chairwoman of the state Legislative Commission on Skills Development and Career Education.

“It’s still not enough to deal with the problem,” she said.

Transportation is in issue in communities that are off the Greater Glens Falls Transit routes, which services Glens Falls, Queensbury, Lake George, Hudson Falls, Fort Edward and Moreau, McLaughlin said.

Also, there is no public transportation between Glens Falls and the Saratoga Springs and Wilton areas, where many of the jobs are.

“There’s a ... gap that just isn’t covered by public transportation,” he said.

Woerner said, the state budget expanded the eligibility for state Tuition Assistance Program funding for part-time students to include certificate programs, which prepare a worker for employment but do not provide a two-year college degree.

Previously, the funding was only available for degree programs.

The Salvation Army works with counties on workforce training programs to prepare the unemployed for jobs in key local industries such as at medical device plants, but many of the poor face challenges beyond just the need for training, Lloyd said.

Another challenge is that most entry-level jobs in the area are in the service industry, in which hours fluctuate from week-to-week, making it difficult for workers to plan budgets, Sopczyk said.

Those receiving social services assistance can lose benefits if their income gets too high, and then have to reapply and wait if income drops again, said Lloyd, of the Salvation Army.

“This adds an element of fear,” he said.

Still, many of the economically disadvantaged individuals have mental illness and substance abuse issues that prevent them from holding down a job, said DeLorme, the Washington County Department of Social Services commissioner.

“It’s not a group that’s able to go out and get a job and sustain a job,” she said.

Some are simply overwhelmed with the mood of society, said McLaughln, of WAIT House.

“It’s not the lack of motivation. It’s substance abuse and it’s mental health, certainly,” he said. “It’s also the way the world is right now. It’s one step forward, four steps backward.”

These issues, and how to solve them, are expected to be major topics of discussion in the upcoming congressional and state legislative sessions, DeLorme said.

Some of these issues will be discussed in negotiating a new federal farm bill in 2023.