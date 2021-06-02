Helper honored for work with Crandall library Teen Center

The head of Crandall Public Library’s Teen Center said the first ever Sarabeth Mason Teen Service Award could easily have been given to — umm — Sarabeth Mason.
After all, Teen Center Director Frieda Toth said, Mason has volunteered at the center for free since its inception 13 years ago and possesses an “innovative spirit and dedication to the success and well-being of the library’s teen patrons.”
But Toth said Mason started at the center as an adult, with an already established career and life.
“How much more useful would it be to award the dedication of someone who is just starting in the ‘real world?’” Toth said in an email exchange. “So we decided the inaugural award should go to a former teen who was now an adult, helping the Teen Center to be for new teens what it had been for previous teens.”
On Wednesday, Teen Center volunteer Aaron Jurnak, of South Glens Falls, received the first of what will be an annual award.
Toth and Mason said Jurnak is best known at the center for orchestrating the intricate world of table-top gaming, spending hours setting up gaming events.
But he’s also always willing to help in other areas, like with stage production for shows, and has always represented the center well, both as a teen member and now an adult volunteer, they said.
And while the untrained non-gamers may not realize it, table-top gaming helps kids with confidence, social skills, strategy and even math on graph paper and “long-term thinking,” said Mason, who also plays.
Jurnak on Wednesday said he never expected to be rewarded for volunteering and said that’s not why he does it.
“This was always me just giving back to a program that did so much for me,” he said.
He then spoke about having “high functioning autism spectrum disorder” and said the Teen Center was always a welcoming place that helped him communicate with others and find common ground in a safe space.
“When I got old enough to volunteer, I said I have to do this and keep doing it to give back to what has done so much for me,” he said.
Mason said she feels like she’s a winner, too, since she was “unbelievably touched” that the award has her name on it.
“I was absolutely, positively surprised,” she said. “And what makes it even more special is it was entirely teen-born.”
Toth said she’s happy Mason got to share in the event and enjoy the award named after her.
“So often, awards are named after people who are no longer with us,” she said.
Jurnak, 26, who is an Eagle Scout and currently works at McDonald’s, said the table-top gaming he is known for was a way to take a passion and share it with like-minded people. Games at the center, including “Dungeons and Dragons,” “Betrayal at the House on the Hill” and “Magic: The Gathering,” sometime have upward of 15 players, he said.
But as much as players bond over gaming, it’s more about friendship and camaraderie.
“You can work all day, go to school all day and then have that time where you get together with a group of friends and just hang out really,” he said. “It’s in a space that no one can really judge you for anything. It’s a safe space with people you know and love, you know?”