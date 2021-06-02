Helper honored for work with Crandall library Teen Center

And while the untrained non-gamers may not realize it, table-top gaming helps kids with confidence, social skills, strategy and even math on graph paper and “long-term thinking,” said Mason, who also plays.

Jurnak on Wednesday said he never expected to be rewarded for volunteering and said that’s not why he does it.

“This was always me just giving back to a program that did so much for me,” he said.

He then spoke about having “high functioning autism spectrum disorder” and said the Teen Center was always a welcoming place that helped him communicate with others and find common ground in a safe space.

“When I got old enough to volunteer, I said I have to do this and keep doing it to give back to what has done so much for me,” he said.

Mason said she feels like she’s a winner, too, since she was “unbelievably touched” that the award has her name on it.

“I was absolutely, positively surprised,” she said. “And what makes it even more special is it was entirely teen-born.”

Toth said she’s happy Mason got to share in the event and enjoy the award named after her.