Help Whitehall get noticed by HGTV

WHITEHALL — They came on scooters, by foot and truck. For those already on Whitehall's Main Street, some last minute Facebook video calls inviting everyone to Riverside Park, paid off.

"Take two ... Good morning, I'm here with Claudia Braymer, and are on Main Street in Whitehall and we are applying to Home Town Takeover through HGTV," said the Rev. Pamela Bolton, pastor of Out of the Box Worship Center in Whitehall while making a Facebook video ask. "We are hoping, praying that maybe, possibly we'll be selected for a Hometown Makeover here in Whitehall ... We invite you to come down ... they want people in the video for the application. So if you could just hop in your car and stop down real quick, you could be in the video."

And by 11:15 a.m. Saturday, nearly 45 kids, adults and doggies, were on set for the taping of the village's plea to Home and Garden TV's Erin and Ben Napier to consider the Adirondack historic village for their new series, Home Town Takeover.

"Just stand smile and wave," said Troy Rollins, who has lived in Whitehall for 15 years and his family owns the comic book shop, Freakopolis, on Main Street.

"We're going to make a good run of it," Rollins said. "You can't win it, if you don't try."

Pastor Bolton was passing around hugs as the crowd grew.