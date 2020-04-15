Help sought to complete Global War on Terrorism Monument project

GLENS FALLS — The Global War on Terrorism Monument was dedicated in November 2018, but it is still not quite finished.
The monument in Crandall Park is dedicated to people who have been killed in military operations in Afghanistan and Iraq and in the overall war on terrorism.
The 6-foot-tall black granite structure has a stainless sword running through it. The monument, which was designed by Loiselle Monuments, contains four pictures on it that were significant to the war.
The last remaining part of the project involves construction of a sidewalk leading up to and surrounding the monument.
Belinda Cole, co-director of the Global War on Terrorism Monument Organization, said a local contractor had promised to volunteer his time and materials. However, he experienced health issues and was not able to complete the project.
She reached out to various contractors and has not had success.
“I’ve seen letters and emails and phone calls, and I can’t just seem to get a response and this was prior to this crazy stuff going on in the world right now,” she said.
Cole said she is getting discouraged. She hopes a contractor would be able to donate services or materials.
“We do have a small treasury to help subsidize some of the cost,” he said.
Cole said people seem to be appreciating the monument.
The initiative was started in 2012 by former South Glens Falls resident Steven Dean, a retired U.S. Navy officer who was stationed in Afghanistan in 2007.
Cole, who is also president of Adirondack Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2475 Ladies Auxiliary, said Dean happened to walk into the VFW post one day and was interested in creating this monument. She joined forces with him.
“There were a lot of younger vets that I related to at the post there and I felt like I was doing something good for them — being that I couldn’t serve. They served and this was my way of giving back to show that I cared and I was appreciative,” she said.
