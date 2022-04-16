Help is on the way to bolster child care services

A shortage of child care providers is preventing parents from returning to the workforce as commerce inches its way back to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Warren County, there are only enough child care providers to fill 13% of the need for services, and in Washington County only enough to fill 7% of the need, according to the Southern Adirondack Childcare Network.

“It is very frustrating for the parents,” said Lynn Sickles, executive director of the network, an agency that coordinates child care training, licensing, development and policy in Warren and Washington counties. “It’s very frustrating on our end to not be able to fulfill one of our greatest missions, which is to help people find child care.”

It also is frustrating for employers that have labor shortages.

“Women can’t return to work if they don’t have child care,” said Michael Bittel, president and chief executive officer of Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce.

A recent study concluded the child care shortage increased costs by $3 billion for businesses in New York because of employee turnover and employee absences associated with parents not having child care, said Liza Ochsendorf, director of Warren County Employment & Training.

Help is on the way, with an influx of new child care funding in the state budget, which Gov. Kathy Hochul signed on April 9, as well as recent federal funding for child care development.

It’s not a panacea, but the funding will stabilize the local child care situation and establish momentum for growth of the industry.

“Money doesn’t solve everything, but it does help,” Ochsendorf said, in a telephone interview.

A long-standing local shortage of child care was made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The child care supply was already dwindling before the pandemic began,” Sickles said in a March 21 Zoom presentation to the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce. “And with the major loss of providers during the pandemic, the child care industry is in serious crisis.”

There are 1,179 fewer slots with licensed child care providers in Warren and Washington counties than before the pandemic, a decrease of 42%, Sickles said, in a telephone interview.

Much of the decrease is in home-based child care.

The statistic does not include the recent closing of It’s A Kidz World child care center on Broad Street in Glens Falls, and it does not include licensed child care providers that have openings but are not accepting new children because of concern about coronavirus.

A shortage of child care workers is another factor, as many leave the field, or choose not to take jobs in it, because of low wages and limited benefits.

The average child care worker earns about $29,000 annually, among the lowest wages for any job.

“So that’s a huge barrier,” Sickles said.

It’s an industry where the law of supply and demand does not apply.

Unlike the gasoline, grocery and building supply industries, providers can’t simply raise prices to provide an essential service.

“Providers can only charge what parents can afford,” Sickles said.

State funding doubles

That’s why new child care funding in the state budget is so essential, said Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake.

The budget allocates $7 billion for child care over four years, nearly doubling the previous state support for child care.

Of that, $343 million will be distributed in grants to stabilize child care services, with an emphasis on increasing employee salaries and fringe benefits.

Provisions include increasing the income threshold for parents to be eligible for state subsidies of child care costs from 200% to 300% of poverty level, with the new maximum eligible income level of $82,250 for a family of four.

“Through our investments, we’ll be able to open the door to child care for over half the young people in New York, and that’s spectacular,” Hochul said, at a news conference, posted on YouTube, when the budget passed.

The increase in eligibility is particularly beneficial because it will provide subsidies to parents previously “caught in that middle gap” between the poor and the wealthy, Sickles said.

“Going to 300% is going to expand access for many parents,” she said.

Separately from the state budget, Hochul announced April 11 that the state will distribute $70 million in federal COVID-19 relief economic stimulus funding to new child care centers and programs opening in underserved communities known as “child care deserts,” with a May 19 deadline to apply for grants.

A number of communities in Warren and Washington counties qualify for the “child care desert” designation.

“The hope is that with this influx of dollars that there will be a new interest in opening child care centers,” Sickles said.

On March 9, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, announced $205,000 in federal funding to Warren County Employment and Training to assist with opening new child care services in Warren and Saratoga counties.

The funding is expected to be available for distribution in the summer months, Ochsendorf said.

Advocates are taking a two-pronged approach to gain public and private support.

Southern Adirondack Childcare Network is establishing the Warren County Childcare Sustainability Fund, a vehicle for local businesses to contribute toward grants for child care providers.

A committee of public officials and private business leaders will review grant applications on an ongoing basis.

“We want to sustain this fund long term, so that we can support the childcare businesses,” Ochsendorf said.

Advocates also are recruiting business owners as volunteer “mentors” in financial literacy and business methods, encouraging businesses to offer child care providers discounts on purchases such as snacks and cleaning supplies, and promoting general appreciation of child care providers.

“Our agency feels like they are very undervalued as to their importance to the community,” Sickles said.

For information about how to find, offer or support child care services, contact Southern Adirondcack Childcare Network at 518-798-7972.

Maury Thompson covered local government and politics for The Post-Star for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He continues to follow regional politics as a freelance writer.

