Helicopter crashes in town of Argyle
Helicopter crashes in town of Argyle

Helicopter crash

Argyle fire trucks are shown on West Valley Road as they respond to a helicopter crash on Saturday.

 Greg Brownell,

ARGYLE — A helicopter crashed in Washington County around the dinner hour on Saturday afternoon.

Two people died in the crash, according to NewsChannel 13, The Post-Star’s news partner.

The crash happened northeast of the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and West Valley Road. Argyle fire and rescue staged on West Valley Road, south of the incident. The site was not visible from the road.

No other information was available on Saturday night.

