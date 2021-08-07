Helicopter crashes in town of Argyle

Post-Star staff report
ARGYLE — A helicopter crashed in Washington County around the dinner hour on Saturday afternoon.
Two people died in the crash, according to NewsChannel 13, The Post-Star’s news partner.
The crash happened northeast of the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and West Valley Road. Argyle fire and rescue staged on West Valley Road, south of the incident. The site was not visible from the road.
No other information was available on Saturday night.
