WHITEHALL -- Police issued dozens of tickets and arrested at least 10 people during a combined effort this week to target crime and traffic issues in Whitehall.

Whitehall Police received assistance from State Police and Washington County sheriff's officers during a heightened enforcement effort that is part of a State Police program to help other agencies. Extra patrols, including unmarked patrol cars, were in and around the village of Whitehall Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Whitehall Police Sgt. Richard LaChapelle said several people who were stopped were found to be wanted on arrest warrants, while there were numerous other arrests for lower-level offenses such as misdemeanor drug charges and marijuana possession. Exact numbers weren't available late Friday.

"This was a great effort by all agency working together," LaChapelle said.

State Police provided similar assistance for an effort in Hudson Falls in January, and have also undertaken similar patrols in Amsterdam and Gloversville in recent months.

