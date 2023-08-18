Heidelberg Inn has been serving up authentic German cuisine since 1972 on Quaker Road in Queensbury, and on Aug. 29, the quaint slice of German-icana will be featured on the web series, “America’s Best Restaurants.”

“They focus on independent-owned (restaurants) and ones that kind of stand out,” explained John Weber, owner of Heidelberg Inn.

America’s Best Restaurants is a national media and marketing company based out of Kentucky, which highlights unique and lesser-known dining destinations throughout the country.

Last month, the web show profiled New Way Lunch in Glens Falls. Now they’ve set their sights on Heidelberg.

Weber and his father purchased the restaurant eight years ago, and for the past five years, Weber has been running things.

“One of the original owners was from Heidelberg and they designed the restaurant based on the kind of restaurant you would frequent in Germany,” Weber explained, adding that he enjoys adding to the ambiance of the place during his trips back and forth to Germany. “It has a little bit of a purposeful kitschy-ness to it, which when I bought the restaurant I didn’t want to change.”

During Oktoberfest, which is celebrated from mid-September through October at the restaurant, the staff wears traditional dirndls and lederhosen. They also keep the authenticity flowing with their beer service.

“We only serve the traditional size Oktoberfest beer, which is by liter and half liter,” Weber said.

If you’re wondering how a restaurant, specializing in authentic German food, and authentic German beer, with authentic German décor, and authentic German traditions found its way onto a web show titled, “America’s Best Restaurants,” according to Weber, that’s kind of the point.

“If anybody thinks of America as one style of food, they’re misled,” he said. “Our country is built on all these different cultures and that created American food.”

As a matter of fact, Weber said that one of the most American dishes can actually trace its beginnings to German cooks.

“A lot of people don’t actually know that BBQ actually came from the Germans,” he said. “There’s debate whether it started in North Carolina or Texas, but in was German immigrants who brought that style of cooking.”

Besides breaking the hearts of cowboys everywhere, Weber hopes that the spotlight shining on Heidelberg Inn will help spread the good word about good food.

“Part of applying for this was also to sort of keep the momentum going so places like ours around the country can keep going and thrive and we don’t get lost in the dust from large franchises,” he said.

The restaurant’s finished episode premiere date will be announced on their Facebook page and will be featured on America’s Best Restaurants’

website at https://americasbestrestaurants.com/rests/new-york/heidelberg-inn.