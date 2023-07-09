Old Belcher Church tour on July 13

HEBRON — The Hebron Preservation Society will host an evening at the home of Dr. Glenn Long in the Old Belcher Church at 4004 County Route 30 in Belcher on Thursday.

The event beings at 6:30 p.m. A short walk through the garden will be followed by a tour of the church, which has been repurposed and is still in the process of being renovated.

Long will offer a discussion of the church’s history and its place in the settling of Belcher, along with the founding of Methodism in Washington County, NY. The church was built in 1837 and moved to its present location in 1875. Long’s version of the church is its fourth iteration. He landscapes about one acre of the slightly more than five-acre property, planting perennials including more than thirty varieties of daylilies, many of which will be in bloom on the day of the program.

This program is free and open to the public. Parking is available for about 20-25 vehicles. Please plan to carpool if you know of anyone else who will be attending this event.

Long is an art historian and genealogical and provenance researcher, and a member of the Catalogue Raisonné Scholars Association (CRSA) and the International Foundation for Art Research (IFAR). With a bachelor of fine arts and master of fine arts in painting, printmaking, and photography, and a Ph.D. in the history of painting, sculpture, and music from Ohio University, Long has had a 60-year career in preservation and the arts. He is currently the interim executive director of the Historical Society of the town of Bolton and Bolton Historical Museum on Lake George in Bolton Landing.