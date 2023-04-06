HEBRON — The Hebron Preservation Society opens its programming for this season with a presentation by longtime reenactor Terry Glasier on April 13.

The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the East Hebron United Presbyterian Church at 6559 Route 22 in Hebron. It is free and open to the public.

Glasier will bring his great-grandfather, former Private William Glasier, to life as he impersonates him, offering a first-person account of his service in the Continental Army from May of 1777 to his honorable discharge in 1780. From the vantage point of 1820, William will share post-war events, such as the dark day of May 29, 1780, as well as Shay's Rebellion.

Personal family relations with the Grimes family of Rupert, Vermont will be discussed as William and his brother Ben both married sisters of Archibald Grimes of Hebron. William also was awarded a pension for his service under the 1818 Pension Act and some discussion about what that might have looked like will ensue.