Hebron home destroyed by fire
Hebron home destroyed by fire

HEBRON — A home on Higgins Road was destroyed by fire early Thursday, but no injuries were reported.

Fire departments from around Washington County and western Vermont battled a fire at a mobile home on Higgins Road early Thursday.

The fire was reported around 6:30 a.m. at 443 Higgins Road. Firefighters from Hebron, Salem, Cambridge, Shushan, Hartford, West Pawlet, Vermont, Pawlet, Vermont and Dorset, Vermont were called out.

Higgins Road is in the hamlet of East Hebron, just west of the Vermont state line, off Route 22.

Firefighters reported the blaze was out shortly before 8 a.m., but extensive cleanup was needed.

There was no word on a cause as of Thursday afternoon.

