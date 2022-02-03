Hebron barn bookshop gets a nod on Thrillist website

HEBRON — Abraham Lincoln has his own shelf.

Books are everywhere.

Tucked into bookshelves, piled up on floors.

Every nook and cranny of the 18th-century barn on the 40-acre Wilson Homestead is stuffed with books.

About 25,000 of them actually.

This barn demands exploration, especially because its owner Sally Brillon doesn’t dally in the online marketplace.

“I’m not the least bit interested in selling online. I think people still like to look at books,” Brillon said. “How can you order a book you don’t know exists? That’s what a bookstore is good for.”

Brillon, who used to own Towpath Antiques in Fort Ann, moved the books and antiques to her barn in Hebron in 2010. The barn bookshop is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays from Mother’s Day weekend through October and by appointment any other time of year.

The bookstore was recently named “New York’s Coolest Bookstore,” by the website Thrillist.com. The site features the best places to travel, drink and eat around the country.

The November Thrillist article calls the barn the “kind of place where hours could easily vanish.”

“I’d never heard of Thrillist,” Brillon said. “I didn’t know what it was. It was nice of her to do that.”

The Wilson Homestead at 1117 Chamberlin Mills Road in Hebron is named for the Wilson family that lived there since 1772. The Wilsons fought in the Battle of Saratoga.

Brillon and her husband, Joe, purchased the property in 1990, meticulously restored all the buildings and moved in after they retired in 1998.

The shop carries mostly nonfiction, and the books’ topics are vast.

The organization of the books is methodical and not as random as it looks. There are particular sections for every genre.

“If you could tell me a little bit about what you’re interested in, I can tell you how many places I have those books,” Brillon said.

Topics include architecture, cookbooks, American history, all the wars, presidents, diaries, letters, journals, regional America, the Adirondacks, Warren County and other counties down the Hudson, Vermont, Washington County, and books about Vermont and Washington County.

“Regional America, which I love. I love all parts of the United States,” she said. “I collect things from all the states. I like to travel.”

There are books about vegan- and gluten-free cooking. The huge number of cookbooks are organized by subject as well.

“I’m not so interested in diet-diet cookbooks,” she said, noting that she loves cooking and eating.

There are sections on Maine, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and more New England states and travel guides.

There are books on Britain, the Welsh in Granville, little books, rare books and books about writing. Other topics include Benedict Arnold, Asia, gardening, more cookbooks, hunting, decoys, nautical books about boats and ships, woodworking, automobiles and historical guns.

There are Native American books and Native American books for children. There are books about education, biographies, dogs, cats and Scandinavia. There are sections for world travel, world history, more cookbooks, Americana, Canada, women, Black history, France, Italy, birds, biking, camping, canoeing, trails, dance, film, theater, art, religion, anthropology, natural history and health.

She finds books everywhere she goes, she said.

“If I leave here, I’m probably going to come home with at least one book,” she said, “because I know where the books are. I know where I need to stop and check, and so I do that. That’s what I love to do.”

There are books about Fort Ticonderoga, antique furniture, trees, animals and the Amish. Brillon is amassing a collection on climate change.

There is a small fiction section, organized alphabetically. There is also a poetry section.

“I wanted my bookstore to be a nonfiction bookstore, but you can’t have a bookstore and not have the classics,” she said.

Next door to the barn is a former chicken coop dedicated to books about sustainable agriculture, chickens, agriculture history, composting, cheese, homesteading, decorating a farmhouse and, of course, more cookbooks.

“It’s like a card catalog,” Brillon said. “You come here and if you’re interested in the topic, you scan the books and you’re bound to find some books that you don’t have.”

Besides books, the shop also sells other items like records, photographs, a 1930s Frigidaire, baskets, maps, linens, a $20 ice saw, even a pair of black leather pants. The chicken coop has latches for historical doors and strap hinges for barns.

Brillon doesn’t have a favorite book. She can’t name the rarest or oldest book in her shop.

“When you’re bombarded with books every week, tons of books,” she said, “it’s just not the way I think about books.”

