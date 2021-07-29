Heavy rains lead to road washouts

Several roads were washed out Thursday evening as the result of heavy rains in the Glens Falls area.
Areas south of Glens Falls were affected the most. Spier Falls Road was shut down at Potter Road in the vicinity of Moreau Lake State Park by a possible landslide. Clark Road in the town of Gansevoort was also shut down by flooding.
In Washington County, Route 40 in Argyle was closed at the intersection of County Farm Road because of a mudslide, according to the NY-Alert notification system. The Dollar General in Argyle had an inch of water on the floor, according to police radio transmissions.
Route 4 in the town of Fort Edward was closed in both directions between county Route 46 and Bald Mountain Road, according to the NY-Alert notification. There was also reported flooding on Blodgett Road and Hunter Road.
There were reports of washouts on Route 9 in Wilton.
There were also reports of trees and wires down, as well as flooded basements. There were scattered power outages. Several local fire departments were out on the roads to address the issues.
Route 32 in Gansevoort was closed for a time because of a car that sustained damage, but it was not clear if that incident was related to the weather.
The strong rains also caused sewer backups across the region. There was an overflow of about 200,000 gallons of sewage discharged in the Hudson River from the Glens Falls wastewater treatment plant, according to a news release.
In addition, about 50,000 gallons of partially treated effluent discharged from the Washington County Sewer District No. 2 plant.
Portions of Washington and Saratoga counties were put under a flash flood warning as storms moved through the area on Thursday. Rain began late in the afternoon and continued into the evening, often falling at a steady rate.
Between 1 and 3 inches of rain had fallen early in the evening and another half-inch to 2 inches was expected. The flooding was expected to impact small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas, according to a news release.
There is a 30% chance of rain on Friday, with a high temperature of 71 degrees.