The storm that brought heavy rain to much of the region overnight will persist through Thursday, and flooding and wind damage will be issues in some areas.
A wind advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday, with gusts of up to 55 mph possible.
One to two inches of rain fell in places, and rain is expected to linger into Thursday night. Showers will be heavy at times.
Stream levels had been very low in recent weeks, so no flooding was reported as of early Thursday.
Power outages are possible as winds pick up, but National Grid's website reported only a local outage involving 15 customers in White Creek as of early Thursday. Restoration is expected later Thursday morning. NYSEG reported no local outages.
