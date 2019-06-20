This morning's muggy weather will give way to rain and storms later in the day, with flooding possible because of some downpours.
Rain is expected to move in by late morning in parts of the region, with thunderstorms and downpours likely into the evening.
The rain is expected to clear out by early Friday, with nicer weather expected for Friday and the weekend.
