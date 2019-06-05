{{featured_button_text}}

Storms and rain showers are likely this afternoon and tonight, with heavy showers possibly causing flooding in some parts of the region.

Rain is expected to begin by mid-afternoon, with thunderstorms likely on-and-off through the evening into early Thursday. Some storms could bring torrential downpours and flash flooding.

Nice weather will move in for Thursday afternoon and last through the weekend, with sunny, warm days likely Saturday and Sunday as the Americade motorcycle rally ramps up.

