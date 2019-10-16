Heavy rain will impact the region through Friday morning resulting in a flood watch being issued.
The National Weather Service issued the watch for all of Eastern New York and Western New England.
The forecast is calling for heavy rain of up to 4 inches in isolated areas. Localized flooding is expected and low lying areas and storm drains will be impacted.
The storm will also bring strong winds and a wind advisory has been issued through 8 p.m. Thursday.
For the latest on the weather visit poststar.com/weather.
