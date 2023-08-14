Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, provided a tour of Glens Falls for Speaker of the New York State Assembly, Carl Heastie Monday morning Aug. 14.

She welcomed him to what she called “The head of the Capital District and the toes of the Adirondacks.”

Heastie, who represents Assembly District 83 in the Bronx, assumed the Speaker’s office in 2015. He has done a statewide tour every year, except for during the pandemic. He uses the tour to gain a better understanding of the needs in local communities when it comes time for budget talks, he said.

“When I became speaker I thought that Upstate New York was Westchester County. This tour originated because I want people in the state to know that I care about all corners of the state,” Heastie said. “I always try to give a lot of resources.”

The first stop on the visit was to the Glens Falls Senior Center, where Speaker Heastie, Assemblywoman Woerner, and Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins were given a tour of the historic building by the Center’s Executive Director Kim Bren.

The officials even participated in line dancing with seniors.

“For those of you who have paved the way for all of us, the least we could do is make sure that your golden years are done with fun, dignity, and respect. I’m here along with Carrie to see if there’s anything we can do financially to make the senior center even better,” Heastie said.

He then asked for ideas.

Off the top of her head, Bren identified some key necessities including wheelchair accessibility in the basement, which may include an elevator; repairing the outside ramp; working on the windows; and other minor fixes to the building.

The Glens Falls Senior Center building is a part of the historical registry, which makes improvements to the building another hurdle, Mayor Collins said.

Heastie promised to provide $500,000 in grant capital to the senior center, and an upgrade, he said a bit tongue-in-cheek, to the speaker system for their line dancing.

Assembly member Woerner and Mayor Collins then took Speaker Heastie to The Gourmet Cafe on Glen Street for lunch.