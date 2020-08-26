Hearings on Crandall Public Library budget scheduled for October

A series of public hearings regarding Crandall Public Library's proposed $4.8 million budget have been scheduled for October.

The library's board of trustees on Wednesday approved hearings for Queensbury and Glens Falls for Oct. 6 and 8, respectively.

A hearing for Moreau has yet to be scheduled. A date and time are still being worked out.

Crandall Public Library's proposed budget includes no tax increase Around 75% of the library's total operating budget comes from local tax revenue collected in Moreau, Glens Falls and Queensbury.

The budget, which was adopted by the board last month, proposes no new tax increases for 2021.

Voters from all three municipalities still need to approve the proposal in November before the budget is adopted.

About 75% of the library's $4.8 million budget is money collected from taxpayers. That's the equivalent to just over $3.7 million.

The Oct. 6 hearing in Queensbury is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will take place at the Queensbury Senior Center.

A hearing in Glens Falls is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 8 and will take place in the Glens Falls Common Council chamber in City Hall.

