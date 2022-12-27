Hearing Wednesday will focus on plan to allow Warrensburg official to hold dual positions

WARRENSBURG — Town Board member Richard Larkin is calling for residents to attend a public hearing at 4 p.m. Wednesday and speak up about a proposed local law that would allow Joyce Reed to join the Town Board while keeping her job as the town’s water and sewer clerk.

Reed, who ran on the Republican ticket, was elected to the Town Board in November over Democratic candidate Janet Tallman to fill the unexpired term of Donne-Lynn Winslow. Winslow resigned in February with almost two years left in her term.

In an email sent to members of the community including Republican Town Supervisor Kevin Geraghty and local media outlets, Larkin criticized the board’s move at its Dec. 14 meeting to introduce the law and schedule a public hearing.

Larkin, a Democrat, pointed out that the board could have discussed Reed’s conflict of interest sooner, either when she decided to run or at the board’s November meeting.

“To wait until the 11th hour of the year to try to avoid a discussion and just slip this past all those who are just focusing on the holidays is to me despicable,” Larkin wrote.

Larkin said he believes the introduction of the law at the board’s regular monthly meeting on Dec. 14 violated a state requirement of seven days’ notice to Town Board members of proposed new laws. He also pointed out that although Geraghty called for and received a motion and second to hold the public hearing, he never called for a vote, “in which case the motion is null and void and there should be no public hearing.”

Geraghty did not respond by Tuesday evening to an email sent earlier in the day by The Post-Star asking for comment.

State home rule law allows certain town employees to hold elected town positions if the town passes a local law to allow it.

The introduction of the proposed law, which was read aloud at the meeting by Town Board member Bryan Rounds, justifies it on the grounds that it is hard in rural communities to find qualified candidates.

“I have been approached by many in the community who have expressed their feelings of being insulted by the Town Board for this statement,” Larkin wrote. “Furthermore, I can’t support this effort when there was never an effort made to determine if, in fact, that there were or weren’t any potential candidates. ... I also believe that there are a significant number of qualified folks who deserve an opportunity to apply.”

Reed resigned from the Town Board in 2017 to take the new water and sewer clerk position. Previously that job had been handled by the town clerk.

Larkin suggested that if the board were to follow state law and require Reed to resign from the clerk’s position, the water and sewer duties could go back to the town clerk.

Larkin wrote that he has consulted the New York State Association of Towns and state Comptroller’s Office legal staff. The town has legal options for addressing problems with finding qualified applicants, but that “comes with certain guidelines that have not been followed,” Larkin said.

“These laws have been written with their language and clauses for a reason and it is expected that the towns will follow them to the letter and not pick and choose which phrases work for their moment,” he wrote.

Larkin called the proposed law part of “this administration’s effort to take care of the 'Good ole boys.' … It is high time the Town of Warrensburg works for the entire community and not just a few.”