Hearing, vote on protest regulations scheduled for Tuesday

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Common Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on its proposed regulations regarding demonstrations.

A public hearing will be held at 7:20 p.m. in Common Council Chambers.

The council has spent months discussing how to regulate these protests. An initial draft of the law was deemed too overreaching by the New York Civil Liberties.

The law would require people organizing any public assembly, parade or demonstrations of which 25 people are expected to attend to seek a permit. The application must describe the date, time, location, name of the organization, approximate number of people expected to participate and the applicant’s phone number, according to the new draft.

The revised regulations reduced the distance that protesters and counter-protesters must be from each other from 30 feet to 8 feet because the latter distance was upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The legislation requires protesters to stay back 5 feet from the road at Centennial Circle and the Civil War Monument.

