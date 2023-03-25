QUEENSBURY — Queensbury residents are invited to share their thoughts Thursday on the possibility of a Taco Bell joining Binley Florist & Garden Center on the corner of Quaker and Dix avenues.

A public hearing is scheduled for 7 p.m. inside the Queensbury Activity Center on Bay Road. The Queensbury Planning Board is reviewing the application to divide the current property and construct a Taco Bell with a drive-thru.

The plans indicate that Binley, in operation since 1893, will remain — despite 75-year-old owner Wally Hirsch announcing his retirement via social media in February.

Originally submitted to the town in November 2022, the plans state the proposed Taco Bell would use the entrance and exit already available on Dix Avenue, while not disturbing the florist’s buildings or parking.

The flower business will continue to occupy 5.83 acres of the 7.18-acre lot, with only 1.35 acres required for the 2,650-square-foot, single-story restaurant.

A traffic study was also submitted with the site plans by the applicant, Hospitality Syracuse Inc., and indicates the impact on traffic would be minimal.