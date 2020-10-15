Health Services: 'Please avoid' traditional trick-or-treating

Halloween isn’t canceled, but Warren County Health Services is advising against “traditional” trick or treating.
People should avoid clusters and close interactions, which can spread coronavirus, said Health Services Senior Health Educator Dan Durkee.
He suggested families organize a "trunk-or-treat" with a controlled number of people in a large parking lot rather than going door-to-door.
He thinks that would work better because organizers could control the entire experience.
“The individuals that participate can be limited, the social distancing piece can be done much easier (with) one family at a car at a time. Candy can be spread out and pre-packaged before arriving since you know who is going to be there,” he said.
Families could agree on, for example, using hand sanitizer after every three cars, he added.
“Obviously it takes a good planner to get things organized to make it safe and the participants would need to agree to abide by the guidelines, but I am sure that wouldn’t be hard since you could just invite those that share the same type of beliefs your family does regarding masks, etc.,” he said.
From a public health standpoint, an organized event would have a guest list, making it easier to track contacts if someone later tests positive for coronavirus, he said.
Health Services sent out a press release asking the public to “please avoid” door-to-door trick-or-treating, but the county is not banning trick-or-treating, he said. Officials are just offering ideas and tips that could make Halloween celebrations safer.
For those who do go door to door, Health Services offered the following advice:
- Walk with people from your household only
- Stay in your neighborhood
- Maintain social distancing
- Wear a mask (costume masks don’t count)
- Use hand sanitizer frequently and do not touch your face with unwashed hands
- Wash your hands when you get home
- Wash your hands after unwrapping candy (before eating it)
Most importantly, everyone involved should stay home and not give out candy if they feel even slightly sick.
For those who give out candy, the county recommended leaving out a bowl or individually wrapped bags of candy so that adults don’t interact closely with trick-or-treaters.
Those who plan to answer the door should wear a mask, hand sanitize frequently, and use chalk or tape to make lines 6 feet apart to encourage children to wait their turn at an appropriate distance. To keep children 6 feet from the door, adults could put a distribution table between themselves and the children.
Health Services also emphasized that everyone needs to cover their nose and mouth, not just their mouth, with a mask. Masks are not effective if they do not cover the nose as well.
Also Thursday:
- Warren County reported two cases, including the Queensbury school district case announced by the school district Wednesday. A student at William H. Barton Intermediate School tested positive Wednesday after Warren County’s report for the day. A second person tested positive after catching the virus at a workplace in another county. That brought the county’s total of confirmed cases since March to 379. One more person recovered, for a total of 336 recoveries. There are currently eight people ill, and none are hospitalized.
- Washington County reported one case, for a total of 313 confirmed cases since March, and six recoveries, for a total of 288 recoveries. There are 12 people currently ill, one of whom is hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported six people tested positive, for a total of 1,177 confirmed cases since March. Three people recovered, for a total of 1,084 recoveries. There are 76 people currently ill, seven of whom are hospitalized. That’s an increase from five Wednesday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, there were no new cases. Still ill: one Corinth resident, two Moreau residents, one town of Saratoga resident, three South Glens Falls residents and seven Wilton residents. Recovered: six Moreau residents.
- Essex County reported no new cases. Four people, including three Essex Center nursing home residents, are still hospitalized.
- Saratoga Hospital reported three coronavirus patients (an increase of two from Wednesday) and Glens Falls Hospital reported one.
On Wednesday, the most recent day for which data was available:
- The Capital Region reported a total of 69 new cases, a positive test rate of 0.8%. The goal is to keep the positive test rate at 1% or below to keep the virus under control, and three counties in the region were above 1%. Greene County continued to have the highest positive test rate, at 2.1% with eight cases; Albany County was at 1.4% with 26 cases, and Columbia County was at 1.1% with five cases. Washington County’s positive test rate was 0.7% and Warren County’s was 0.6%.
- Statewide, 1,460 people tested positive, an overall positive test rate of 1.09%. The hot spots had a positive test rate of 4.84%, and the state without including the hot spots had a positive test rate of 0.99%.
- There were 897 people hospitalized with coronavirus Wednesday, and 13 people died.
