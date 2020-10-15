Health Services: 'Please avoid' traditional trick-or-treating

Halloween isn’t canceled, but Warren County Health Services is advising against “traditional” trick or treating.

People should avoid clusters and close interactions, which can spread coronavirus, said Health Services Senior Health Educator Dan Durkee.

He suggested families organize a "trunk-or-treat" with a controlled number of people in a large parking lot rather than going door-to-door.

He thinks that would work better because organizers could control the entire experience.

“The individuals that participate can be limited, the social distancing piece can be done much easier (with) one family at a car at a time. Candy can be spread out and pre-packaged before arriving since you know who is going to be there,” he said.

Families could agree on, for example, using hand sanitizer after every three cars, he added.

“Obviously it takes a good planner to get things organized to make it safe and the participants would need to agree to abide by the guidelines, but I am sure that wouldn’t be hard since you could just invite those that share the same type of beliefs your family does regarding masks, etc.,” he said.