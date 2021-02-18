Health officials: Most people watched Super Bowl safely in Warren County

It is now past the infection period for the Super Bowl, and Warren County has not seen a “significant bump” in cases from parties, Health Services reported.
Most people held small parties or none at all, it appears. Two parties were held by hosts who were unknowingly sick at the time, and another infectious person attended a party, but all three parties were small. Including the three people who tested positive, the county quarantined 20 people who attended those parties, and three or four of the attendees caught the virus, Health Services said.
A total of 145 people have tested positive since the Super Bowl, but most people caught the virus at work or from an ill household member.
Instead of seeing an increase in sick people who tested positive for coronavirus, the county is seeing a steady decrease, and only 129 Warren County residents are known to be sick with coronavirus right now. The last day the caseload was that low was Dec. 17.
Vaccine update
Kinney Drugs announced it received the doses it needed to run its second-dose clinics that were scheduled for this weekend. Those clinics were all in the Syracuse area, but the on-time arrival even after a snowstorm gave local pharmacy officials more confidence that they, too, will get their second dose shipments in time. Kinney Drugs issued a press release on the issue to reassure customers who are waiting for their scheduled second dose clinic in the coming weeks.
Prison update
Two more inmates have recovered at Great Meadow Correctional Facility, the maximum-security state prison in Fort Ann. There are now 35 people ill and a total of 141 cases since the pandemic began, with no one new testing positive. At the nearby state-run Washington Correctional Facility, three inmates are still ill, for a total of 25 cases since last March.
Thursday’s cases
- Warren County reported 13 new cases, for a total of 2,605 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and 24 recoveries, for a total of 2,412 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 129 people currently ill, and six are hospitalized, which is one more than Wednesday. One person is in critical condition, and five are moderately ill.
- Essex County reported 14 new cases.
- Washington County reported 12 new case, for a total of 1,973 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and 12 recoveries, for a total of 1,848 recoveries. There are 150 people currently ill, and six are hospitalized, an increase of one since Wednesday.
- Saratoga County reported Wednesday and Thursday’s figures. The county reported 69 new cases, for a total of 11,484 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. There were 625 recoveries, for a total of 9,801 recoveries. There are 1,542 people currently ill and 26 are hospitalized, three fewer than on Tuesday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, there were no new cases. Still ill: 24 town of Corinth residents, 17 village of Corinth residents, 29 Hadley residents, 108 Moreau residents, 31 Northumberland residents, 25 town of Saratoga residents, 10 Schuylerville residents, 31 South Glens Falls residents, 21 Victory residents and 135 Wilton residents.
- Recovered: six town of Corinth residents, 10 village of Corinth residents, eight Hadley residents, 41 Moreau residents, eight Northumberland residents, seven town of Saratoga residents, one Schuylerville resident and 12 Wilton residents.
- Deaths since March: two in the town of Corinth, none in the village of Corinth, one in Hadley, 11 in Moreau, none in Northumberland, one in the town of Saratoga, five in Wilton, none in Schuylerville, none in South Glens Falls and none in Victory.
- Saratoga Hospital reported 13 coronavirus patients, down from 15 patients Wednesday.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported 14 coronavirus patients, down from 15 patients Monday. One person is in intensive care and three people are no longer contagious but not well enough to be discharged.
On Wednesday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 216 new cases, a positive test rate of 2.6%, which increased the region’s weekly average to 2.2%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 2%, which decreased the weekly average to 2.4%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 0.9%, which decreased the weekly average to 2.9%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 2.6%, which increased weekly average to 2.1%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 0.7%, which decreased the weekly average to 3.2%.
- Statewide, 6,794 people tested positive for the virus, for a decreased positive test rate of 3.15%. There were 6,434 people hospitalized with coronavirus Wednesday and 114 people died.
