Health officials: Most people watched Super Bowl safely in Warren County

It is now past the infection period for the Super Bowl, and Warren County has not seen a “significant bump” in cases from parties, Health Services reported.

Most people held small parties or none at all, it appears. Two parties were held by hosts who were unknowingly sick at the time, and another infectious person attended a party, but all three parties were small. Including the three people who tested positive, the county quarantined 20 people who attended those parties, and three or four of the attendees caught the virus, Health Services said.

A total of 145 people have tested positive since the Super Bowl, but most people caught the virus at work or from an ill household member.

Instead of seeing an increase in sick people who tested positive for coronavirus, the county is seeing a steady decrease, and only 129 Warren County residents are known to be sick with coronavirus right now. The last day the caseload was that low was Dec. 17.

Vaccine update

