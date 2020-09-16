 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Health officials: Birthday party spreads COVID
0 comments
top story

Health officials: Birthday party spreads COVID

From the Coronavirus collection: Read the latest updates series
{{featured_button_text}}

A birthday party has led to a Warren County resident catching coronavirus, Warren County Health Services reported.

The party was held in another county. One person who attended had coronavirus, and infected others, according to Warren County.

The case was one of three new cases reported by the county Wednesday. The second case is an employee of Saratoga Bridges, which is dealing with an outbreak at a group home in Saratoga County. The third is a person who caught the virus through community spread. Tracers are investigating to determine the source.

One of the three people is hospitalized and described as "moderately" ill. The person was hospitalized for a condition that is believed to be unrelated to coronavirus.

Glens Falls Hospital reported it has two patients with coronavirus today.

In total, 10 people in Warren County are currently ill with the virus.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Hebron fire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News