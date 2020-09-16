Health officials: Birthday party spreads COVID

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A birthday party has led to a Warren County resident catching coronavirus, Warren County Health Services reported.

The party was held in another county. One person who attended had coronavirus, and infected others, according to Warren County.

The case was one of three new cases reported by the county Wednesday. The second case is an employee of Saratoga Bridges, which is dealing with an outbreak at a group home in Saratoga County. The third is a person who caught the virus through community spread. Tracers are investigating to determine the source.

One of the three people is hospitalized and described as "moderately" ill. The person was hospitalized for a condition that is believed to be unrelated to coronavirus.

Glens Falls Hospital reported it has two patients with coronavirus today.

In total, 10 people in Warren County are currently ill with the virus.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

