Health officials: Birthday party spread COVID

“We don’t want to see the COVID infection rate go over 1% for any period of time,” he said. “Open as much economic activity as you can to go up to that 1% infection rate. That’s a rate of spread you can manage.”

But, he noted, the regions are hovering around 1% each day.

“We are right up at that limit of 1%. Why don’t you open more movie theaters, more concerts? You’re at 1%. Why don’t you increase restaurant percentages? You’re at 1 percent,” he said. “It’s not like we have a margin of error here, my friends, we are right up against it.”

The fight to control the virus has been traumatic for everyone, he said, citing increases in substance abuse and domestic violence and well as unknown impacts for students.

“Everything we’re doing is hard and complicated and difficult,” he said. “But we are New Yorkers and we thrive on hard and complicated. No community rose to the occasion like New York rose to the occasion. That happened for one reason, because New Yorkers stepped up and were disciplined and loving and cared for one another.”

On Wednesday:

Warren County reported three new cases, for a total of 323 confirmed cases since March. One person recovered, increasing the county’s total recoveries among confirmed cases to 278. There are 10 people ill, one of whom is hospitalized and is described as moderately ill.

Washington County reported no new cases and no new recoveries. Nine people are currently ill, and none are hospitalized.

Saratoga County reported five new cases, for a total of 983 cases since March, and one recovery, for a total of 883 recoveries. There are 83 people still sick, and four are hospitalized.

In the northern Saratoga County towns, four Moreau residents are sick, one Northumberland resident, one town of Saratoga resident and two Wilton residents.

Essex County reported no new cases.

The Capital Region reported a total of 29 new cases on Tuesday, the most recent day for which data was available. That was a positive test rate of 0.7%. The largest number of cases were in Albany County, with 12 cases and a positive test rate of 1.2%. Warren County had the highest positive test rate in the region, with a rate of 1.7%. Every other county in the region was below the 1% benchmark for controlling the virus.

Statewide, 652 people tested positive Tuesday, the most recent day for which data was available. That was a positive test rate of 0.87%.

There were 483 people hospitalized with coronavirus Tuesday, and four people died.

Locally, Glens Falls Hospital reported having two patients with coronavirus and Saratoga Hospital reported four coronavirus patients.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

