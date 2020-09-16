Health officials: Birthday party spread COVID

A birthday party has led to a Warren County resident catching coronavirus, Warren County Health Services reported Wednesday.
The party was held in another county. One person who attended had coronavirus, and infected at least two others, according to Warren County.
“Warren County has two confirmed cases from this party, and there is at least one other confirmed case who lives in the county where the party occurred,” county spokesman Don Lehman said. “We don’t know a lot about the party, as it happened outside of Warren County, so the contact tracing was done by that county’s Public Health staff.”
It’s not clear which person had the virus during the birthday party, he said.
The case was one of three new cases reported by the county Wednesday.
The second case is an employee of Saratoga Bridges, which is dealing with an outbreak at a group home in Saratoga County.
The third is a person who caught the virus through community spread. Tracers are investigating to determine the source.
One of the three people is hospitalized and described as "moderately" ill. The person was hospitalized for a condition that is believed to be unrelated to coronavirus.
Also on Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave a briefing in which he explained that he can’t open more businesses and still keep the virus under control.
“We don’t want to see the COVID infection rate go over 1% for any period of time,” he said. “Open as much economic activity as you can to go up to that 1% infection rate. That’s a rate of spread you can manage.”
But, he noted, the regions are hovering around 1% each day.
“We are right up at that limit of 1%. Why don’t you open more movie theaters, more concerts? You’re at 1%. Why don’t you increase restaurant percentages? You’re at 1 percent,” he said. “It’s not like we have a margin of error here, my friends, we are right up against it.”
The fight to control the virus has been traumatic for everyone, he said, citing increases in substance abuse and domestic violence and well as unknown impacts for students.
“Everything we’re doing is hard and complicated and difficult,” he said. “But we are New Yorkers and we thrive on hard and complicated. No community rose to the occasion like New York rose to the occasion. That happened for one reason, because New Yorkers stepped up and were disciplined and loving and cared for one another.”
On Wednesday:
- Warren County reported three new cases, for a total of 323 confirmed cases since March. One person recovered, increasing the county’s total recoveries among confirmed cases to 278. There are 10 people ill, one of whom is hospitalized and is described as moderately ill.
- Washington County reported no new cases and no new recoveries. Nine people are currently ill, and none are hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported five new cases, for a total of 983 cases since March, and one recovery, for a total of 883 recoveries. There are 83 people still sick, and four are hospitalized.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, four Moreau residents are sick, one Northumberland resident, one town of Saratoga resident and two Wilton residents.
- Essex County reported no new cases.
- The Capital Region reported a total of 29 new cases on Tuesday, the most recent day for which data was available. That was a positive test rate of 0.7%. The largest number of cases were in Albany County, with 12 cases and a positive test rate of 1.2%. Warren County had the highest positive test rate in the region, with a rate of 1.7%. Every other county in the region was below the 1% benchmark for controlling the virus.
- Statewide, 652 people tested positive Tuesday, the most recent day for which data was available. That was a positive test rate of 0.87%.
- There were 483 people hospitalized with coronavirus Tuesday, and four people died.
- Locally, Glens Falls Hospital reported having two patients with coronavirus and Saratoga Hospital reported four coronavirus patients.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
