Health official: Delta variant likely spreading in Warren County

Warren County health officials on Wednesday said the highly transmissible Delta variant is likely spreading among unvaccinated residents, following an increase in new COVID cases in recent days.

The county reported six new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the most in a single day since May 13. Most of the new cases are among individuals who have not been vaccinated, according to Warren County Health Services.

A total of 16 residents have tested positive for the virus since Sunday. The county's caseload has tripled in the last week, following two weeks of decline.

Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said it’s likely the more transmissible Delta variant is present in the county and urged unvaccinated individuals to abide by COVID protocols.

Under guidelines released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, unvaccinated individuals are still required to wear a mask and maintain social distance when in public.

“We need our public to understand that COVID is still spreading in our region, and it is likely that the highly transmissible ‘delta’ variant is present," Jones said. "Those who have not been vaccinated should wear a mask when around others, maintain social distance and abide by COVID-related protocols.”