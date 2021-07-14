Health official: Delta variant likely spreading in Warren County

Warren County health officials on Wednesday said the highly transmissible Delta variant is likely spreading among unvaccinated residents, following an increase in new COVID cases in recent days.
The county reported six new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the most in a single day since May 13. Most of the new cases are among individuals who have not been vaccinated, according to Warren County Health Services.
A total of 16 residents have tested positive for the virus since Sunday. The county's caseload has tripled in the last week, following two weeks of decline.
Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said it’s likely the more transmissible Delta variant is present in the county and urged unvaccinated individuals to abide by COVID protocols.
Under guidelines released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, unvaccinated individuals are still required to wear a mask and maintain social distance when in public.
“We need our public to understand that COVID is still spreading in our region, and it is likely that the highly transmissible ‘delta’ variant is present," Jones said. "Those who have not been vaccinated should wear a mask when around others, maintain social distance and abide by COVID-related protocols.”
Several of Wednesday's new cases stem from interstate travel and household contacts, Health Services said.
Two individuals were quarantined prior to testing positive.
Health Services also reported two of the individuals had been fully vaccinated, bringing the number of fully vaccinated residents to contract the virus to 23.
More than 40,000 Warren County residents have been fully vaccinated in the county.
A total of 19 residents are currently ill with COVID-19, including one person who is hospitalized in serious condition, Health Services said. The remaining 18 cases all involve a mild illness.
Health Services will be holding a series of vaccination clinics next week, where the Pfizer vaccine will be available to anyone 12 and older.
The clinics will take place on the following days:
- July 18: Tannery Pond Community Center in North Creek from 4–5 p.m.
- July 21: Glens Falls City Park Bandstand during Take a Bite from 5–7 p.m.
- July 23: Horicon Town Hall, Brant Lake, during Food Truck Friday from 5–7 p.m.
