Health network offers free at-home HIV test kits

QUEENSBURY — The spread of deadly viruses is on everyone's mind, but if you haven't heard much about AIDS during the coronavirus pandemic, that could be because of tremendous advances made in recent years in prevention and treatment of the disease.
The Ryan White Program at Hudson Headwaters Health Network is embracing another advance by offering free at-home self-test kits to anyone worried they may have been exposed to AIDS or who is at high risk because of sexual activity or intravenous drug use.
The kits are new, but the program has been running at Hudson Headwaters for over 20 years. Since AIDS was identified in the 1980s, treatment of it has progressed to the point it can now be managed with a single pill a day, and HIV-positive patients can live long and healthy lives.
"People living with HIV — you could never pick them out of a crowd. They have full-time jobs, families. They take their pill and that's it," said Erika Walker, director of the Ryan White program at the Health Network.
HIV-positive patients get blood work a couple of times a year to check their "viral load," which, with medication, becomes undetectable. At that point, they cannot transmit the disease.
HIV-positive women taking their medications can have babies that are HIV-negative.
"New York state hasn't had a baby born with HIV in a couple of years," Walker said.
Although the state still records about 2,500 new HIV cases annually, that number has been declining.
Walker has run the Ryan White program for about six years. White was a teenager who had hemophilia and contracted AIDS in the 1980s through a blood transfusion. He was banned from public school, but he and his mother fought for him to be allowed back in, drawing nationwide attention to the AIDS epidemic. He died just before his high school graduation.
At that time, AIDS was frequently fatal, widely feared and often the subject of inaccurate rumors, such as that it could be spread by hugging or kissing.
Now, with accurate tests and effective drugs, people with HIV (the virus that causes AIDS) can lead normal lives, even though a vaccine has never been successfully developed.
The coronavirus pandemic has complicated their ability to see patients in person, but Walker and her team will deliver a free test to anyone in the five counties — Essex, Hamilton, Warren, Washington and Saratoga — that they serve.
Tests are available at pharmacies, but they're expensive and people may feel reluctant to buy them in public, Walker said.
The at-home kits involve use of an oral swab, and they register results in about 20 minutes. Patients can take a photo of the result and send it to her office, then speak with a staffer on the phone, Walker said.
They do 300 or 350 tests a year and average one or two positives, she said.
The Ryan White program also pushes pre-exposure prophylaxis, the use of medication — one pill a day — to prevent HIV by people who do not have HIV but are engaging in behavior that puts them at risk.
Men having unprotected sex with men, sex workers and intravenous drug users who share drug-taking equipment can qualify for prescriptions.
Anyone seeking a test can call or text the local program at 518-669-6899.
New York's effort to eradicate AIDS in the state is detailed at etedashboardny.org.
