Health network offers free at-home HIV test kits

Although the state still records about 2,500 new HIV cases annually, that number has been declining.

Walker has run the Ryan White program for about six years. White was a teenager who had hemophilia and contracted AIDS in the 1980s through a blood transfusion. He was banned from public school, but he and his mother fought for him to be allowed back in, drawing nationwide attention to the AIDS epidemic. He died just before his high school graduation.

At that time, AIDS was frequently fatal, widely feared and often the subject of inaccurate rumors, such as that it could be spread by hugging or kissing.

Now, with accurate tests and effective drugs, people with HIV (the virus that causes AIDS) can lead normal lives, even though a vaccine has never been successfully developed.

The coronavirus pandemic has complicated their ability to see patients in person, but Walker and her team will deliver a free test to anyone in the five counties — Essex, Hamilton, Warren, Washington and Saratoga — that they serve.

Tests are available at pharmacies, but they're expensive and people may feel reluctant to buy them in public, Walker said.