For the second day in a row, Tuesday, July 18, the New York State departments of health and environmental conservation have issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for an area that includes Warren, Washington and Saratoga Counties.

State meteorologists predict levels of pollution, either ozone or fine particulate matter, to exceed an Air Quality Index (AQI) value of 100.

An AQI of 100-150 is air quality that is unhealthy for sensitive groups, including people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens, minority populations and outdoor workers.

For more on the Canadian wildfire effects on New York's air quality, click here.

For more on ozone, click here.

For more from The Post-Star, scroll down.