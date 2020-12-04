Health commissioner: Saratoga County on track to hit yellow zone status

Saratoga County is on track to hit yellow zone status Monday, according to a graph presented by new county Health Commissioner Dr. Daniel Kuhles.

The county has had a seven-day average positive test rate over 3% for seven days.

He clarified that school buildings physically outside any “micro-cluster” would not be subject to the restrictions imposed in yellow zones. That means Hadley-Luzerne, which is in Warren County but has students from Saratoga County, would likely not be affected.

The state would try to limit any restricted zone to the smallest area possible, possibly down to the census block or even a neighborhood, he said.

If any area goes into a yellow zone, residents can learn exactly where the boundaries are by typing in their address on the web page https://covidhotspotlookup.health.ny.gov/.

As cases have increased in the county, school districts in Saratoga County have seen more positive tests too.

Hadley-Luzerne had a case Wednesday, South Glens Falls school district had a case Thursday and Shenendehowa had four cases Friday. It was the third day in a row with new cases among the Shenendehowa school community. Shenendehowa, unlike South Glens Falls, is not closing schools during the contact tracing process.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}