Health commissioner: Saratoga County on track to hit yellow zone status

Saratoga County is on track to hit yellow zone status Monday, according to a graph presented by new county Health Commissioner Dr. Daniel Kuhles.
The county has had a seven-day average positive test rate over 3% for seven days.
He clarified that school buildings physically outside any “micro-cluster” would not be subject to the restrictions imposed in yellow zones. That means Hadley-Luzerne, which is in Warren County but has students from Saratoga County, would likely not be affected.
The state would try to limit any restricted zone to the smallest area possible, possibly down to the census block or even a neighborhood, he said.
If any area goes into a yellow zone, residents can learn exactly where the boundaries are by typing in their address on the web page https://covidhotspotlookup.health.ny.gov/.
As cases have increased in the county, school districts in Saratoga County have seen more positive tests too.
Hadley-Luzerne had a case Wednesday, South Glens Falls school district had a case Thursday and Shenendehowa had four cases Friday. It was the third day in a row with new cases among the Shenendehowa school community. Shenendehowa, unlike South Glens Falls, is not closing schools during the contact tracing process.
Fort Edward
All Fort Edward schools were closed Friday after a person in the school district tested positive for coronavirus Thursday afternoon.
Students in grades 6-12 will return to their normal schedules Monday, but all K-5 students will learn virtually through at least Wednesday.
"Critical staff" are being evaluated for quarantine, and if they are quarantined, the school may have to stay virtual longer, Superintendent Dan Ward wrote in a letter to the community.
The school district will begin distributing materials and devices to elementary school students on Monday morning.
Friday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 14 new cases, for a total of 565 confirmed cases since March, and six recoveries, for a total of 461 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 69 people currently ill, three of whom are hospitalized. One of those patients is in critical condition.
- Of the new Warren County cases, two were infected by sick family members at Thanksgiving, one was infected during a Thanksgiving trip to another state, four were infected by sick household members, two were infected at their workplaces, two were infected on trips unrelated to Thanksgiving, and three people caught the virus from unknown sources.
- Washington County reported 17 new cases, for a total of 462 confirmed cases since March, and 11 recoveries, for a total of 405 recoveries. There are 44 people currently ill, and no one is hospitalized. Health Services said five people caught the virus from an identified person with the virus, but the others caught it from unknown sources in the community.
- Saratoga County reported 27 new cases, for a total of 2,556 confirmed cases. There were nine recoveries, for a total of 1,834. There are 698 people currently ill and 17 are hospitalized, one more than Thursday. Seven of those patients are in critical condition.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases include one South Glens Falls resident (for a total of four) and two Wilton residents (for a total of 48). Still ill: six town of Corinth residents, two village of Corinth residents, one Hadley resident, eight Moreau residents, four Northumberland residents, nine town of Saratoga residents, six Schuylerville residents, three South Glens Falls residents, two Victory residents and 46 Wilton residents. Recovered: one Moreau resident.
- Essex County reported two new cases, including one inmate, for a total of 260 cases since March. There are 27 people currently ill, three of whom are hospitalized.
- Saratoga Hospital reported eight coronavirus patients and Glens Falls Hospital reported four.
For Thursday, the most recent day for which data was available:
- The Capital Region reported a total of 497 new cases, a positive test rate of 5.1%. The region now has a seven-day average of 4.1%. While that is much higher than it was in the summer, the Capital Region has the third-lowest positive test rate in the state.
- Saratoga County, which faces yellow zone restrictions if its seven-day average stays at 3% or higher for three more days, had a positive test rate of 4.6% and a seven-day average of 4.1%.
- Warren, Washington and Essex counties could face yellow zone restrictions after 10 days at 3.5%.
- Warren County was at 4.3%, with a seven-day average of 2%.
- Washington County was at 1.8%, with a weekly average of 1.5%.
- Essex County was at 1.2%, with a seven-day average of 1.8%.
- Statewide, 11,271 people tested positive Thursday, a positive test rate of 5.41%. The hot spots had a positive test rate of 7.35% and the state without hot spots had a positive test rate of 4.79%.
- There were 4,222 people hospitalized with coronavirus, and 60 people died.
