Health care, environment, bail reform among topics at Stefanik tele-town hall

Growing the economy

In response to a question about what can be done to keep the economy growing, she said the country should benefit from the updated trade agreements. She also cited the lifting of the medical device tax.

“The repeal of that tax has provided certainty to those manufacturers and now they’re able to invest in jobs,” she said.

She also said more money is needed for workforce development, and more work needs to be done to eliminate regulations, particularly at the state level.

“New York state continues to be one of the most unfriendly states to business and has one of the highest tax rates,” she said.

Two constituents asked about the high cost of student loans. Stefanik supports creating incentives for employers to offer student loan repayment assistance for employees. This could be a perk to attract employees in a competitive job market, she said.

Stefanik said she believes the high cost of college needs to be addressed.

“What I don’t think is the right approach is what some of the presidential candidates on the other side of the aisle have proposed to wipe away (debt) with a $1 trillion bailout,” she said.

