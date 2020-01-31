Health care costs, marijuana legalization on legislators' minds

“The cost continues to be an issue — whether it’s out-of-pocket co-pays or whether it’s rising premiums,” she said.

Stefanik said there is bipartisan legislation to rein in the costs of prescription drugs. However, she faulted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for bringing forth what Stefanik called a partisan bill that would have imposed a hefty tax on some prescription drugs that are used to fight rare diseases.

Woerner suggested one way to reduce health care costs is to make it possible for emergency medical services organizations to transport to places like urgent care facilities. The law currently requires that they transport patients only to hospital emergency rooms, but Woerner pointed out that, particularly for elderly people who are living alone that have a medical issue, an urgent care facility can provide services at a lower costs.

Also, Woerner said EMS staff should be allowed to do wellness checks.

On another issue, Woerner said it can take a year for a business to get a liquor license. That process should be sped up, and if the state does not comply with a certain time frame, the applicant should get their fees refunded, she said.

New York City drives agenda