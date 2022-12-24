Healing and starting anew: 'Family' of homeless veterans celebrate military-style on Christmas

GLENS FALLS — Down the hall from a small, military-decorated Christmas tree, the 65-year-old Vietnam-era veteran began telling his story about how without the Adirondack Vets House he’d probably be “living in a tent by the river” — or “dead.”

The South Glens Falls native told about a life of homelessness, then marriage and success, then homelessness again after spiraling out of control a decade ago when his daughter died.

“That was more painful than my car wreck,” said Rick, who due to federal privacy rules was asked by staff to not use his last name. “I just didn’t care about life, people’s feelings — nothing.”

Rick is one of nine veterans living at the unassuming veterans home on Pine Street in Glens Falls. They’re trying to get their lives back on track under the guidance of tireless longtime Executive Director Jeff Varmette and his senior case manager, Bridget Burlingame.

The veterans range in age from their 30s to their 70s and most have had mental health problems, PTSD and substance abuse issues. Most have jobs, though.

During the holiday season, however, because of multiple burned bridges in their lives, many don’t do much with family, Rick said.

In the next breath, however, he basically said people shouldn’t feel sorry for them, because Christmas Day in the veterans home is actually quite nice. They often get a ready-made Christmas dinner delivered to them by area charity organizations, gift cards, cards from area school children — and there’s the tree that represents all of their military branches.

“And we give cards to each other and little trinkets,” he said. “I enjoy the Christmas here. For the most part, this is our family.”

More than just a house

The Adirondack Vets House has changed a lot in the 19 years since Varmette began work there. And in the 16 years since he took over leadership, it has morphed from a place where down-on-their-luck veterans can go to heal and get a new start — for a maximum of two years — to a place where they can stay for an unlimited amount of time.

And the house has become a hub for donated clothes, food and necessities that Varmette and Burlingame distribute to thousands of veterans throughout a 10-county region. They take in items donated by area stores and individuals and get them to needy veterans throughout the region — and when there are leftovers, they help local citizens in need through agencies like Community Action and the Open Door Mission.

During a tour of the home Monday, the always-smiling Varmette was proudly opening cabinets in the basement stuffed with canned goods and freezers packed with meat, and he showed a whole area stacked with toiletries and paper products.

Varmette, a Marine veteran and Glens Falls native, said he and Burlingame have worked hard to extend their helping reach far beyond the walls of the Pine Street home. They help veterans with food, clothing, winter coats and housing. They often deliver items themselves, but Varmette said they get help from area veteran-supportive motorcycle groups too.

“We’re huge now. We help thousands of veterans every year,” he said. “We’ve done 5 tons of food in 10 years and 400 to 600 jackets each year — that’s just jackets.”

More than 2,000 veterans like Rick have lived at the home during his tenure, Varmette said. And only two, who were both arrested, have been kicked out for misbehaving.

Much like how longtime Glens Falls Area Youth Center Director Matt Congdon shepherded at-risk kids in the Glens Falls Area Youth Center for decades, it’s clear Varmette plays that role at the Vets House.

Rick, who has lived at the home for six years, credits Varmette for the family atmosphere and said he offers nurturing guidance without lecturing. He said Varmette and Burlingame treat them with respect and teach them how to talk through issues rather than act out.

“They teach us how to be human beings,” he said. “He’s like my family. I love him like my mother had him.”

Varmette, sitting next to Rick as he spoke, said he knows every veteran’s immediate and extended families and their friends, and he said they all have his cell number and know they can call “24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

“I’m a very hands-on executive director. And we take a vested interest in every one of them,” he said.

He said a majority of the veterans who have lived there still stay in touch with him too.

Cindy Roberts, president of New York’s Gold Star Mothers group for parents of military children who have died while enlisted, said area veterans are lucky to have Varmette. Roberts has also volunteered at the Open Door Mission in Glens Falls and said she knows of homeless veterans who were taken in by Varmette at the Vets House and then turned their lives around to become successful.

She also said people would never guess the mood in the house. If they think it’s a solemn place, they’re wrong, she said.

“They’re smiling, they’re positive, they’re working together. It’s clean, they’re clean. They’re taking care of business and however we can help them, that’s what we want to do,” said Roberts, whose daughter Kristie took her own life while serving in the Army National Guard as a medic. “And it’s all Jeff and Bridget.”

Roberts talked about her daughter’s love to help people in need, especially during the holidays, and said she and her husband often find themselves asking “what would Kristie due,” which then guides their efforts.

She also spoke of the bikers who deliver goods to veterans all over the North Country. She said she went to a chili cook-off veterans fundraiser hosted by the bikers and said, at first glance, people might be taken aback by their rough-around-the-edges appearance.

“But they are so supportive and caring,” she said, adding that they log countless miles delivering goods.

Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins, who went to school and wrestled with Varmette at Glens Falls High, said his old classmate has always been a leader. He said through his work at the Vets House, Varmette saw a greater need not being met.

“And he said, why not me?” Collins said.

Collins said the city has contributed to the house over the years, but when he became mayor and asked local nonprofit leaders to come in to visit was when he realized the extent of Varmette’s efforts for area veterans.

“Like with Matt Congdon at the Youth Center, at some point it becomes much more than just running a center,” he said. “Jeff has given the veterans home his life.”

On Christmas

Thanks to Varmette’s contacts and drive, donations from stores, individuals and civic groups come in throughout the year. He also lines up funding from various nonprofit organizations to pay the bills.

But at Christmas, the donations elevate. Church groups and individuals send over hats, gloves and gift cards that they can use for necessities or to buy presents for each other and family members. They also get homemade afghans and blankets that the residents love, and lots of cards, including from area school kids.

One veteran at the home, in his 30s, makes a point to read every card that comes in, Burlingame said.

Varmette talked about past Christmases at the home, including funny moments like when an “extra-extra-large guy unwrapped an extra small shirt.” Some years they went bowling or took other outings to replace the void of missing out on family.

Burlingame said the Christmas season at the home starts around Veterans Day and the “community opens up.”

“We have the most amazing community. We get so many donations from people. It’s so heartwarming,” she said. “Just this morning we had this guy come in, and he must have been 80. He had gone to our website, figured out what we needed, went to the store and came here. Didn’t want a thank you.”

Rick said life isn’t always perfect at the home. He said there are nine men with nine personalities, and like any family, there are squabbles. But he reiterated that it is like a family.

He said he has two kids in his life he calls his “grandchildren” who he plans to see on Dec. 22 to celebrate Christmas, but he said he is looking forward to Christmas Day at the Vets House.

“I make it a point to be here. I enjoy the Christmases here,” he said. “This is my home.”