LAKE LUZERNE — Erik Schreiner grew up in a family compound of three hand-built houses overlooking Sacandaga Lake in the tiny town of Day and graduated this spring first in his class of 51 students.
Now, the Hadley-Luzerne high school valedictorian is diving into a much bigger pond as he heads off to join about 1,650 freshmen at Harvard University, one of fewer than 5 percent of the 43,000-plus applicants accepted and probably the first Hadley-Luzerne graduate to enroll at the Ivy League school.
"It took awhile to hit me," Schreiner said.
He visited the campus after he learned he had been accepted.
"My reaction to Harvard was something along the lines of, 'Wow this is bigger than I thought.'" He came home with a couple of Harvard T-shirts, "but nothing too flashy," he said.
It's not official, but Hadley-Luzerne Superintendent Beecher Baker said he knows of no other graduates who moved on to Harvard. He did recall one grad who studied at Dartmouth and another at Middlebury over the last 25 years or so.
"He's the first one I know of, speaking for my 16 years, which is quite a while," Baker said. "I don't know if we've ever had a Harvard. He's a special kid."
Schreiner, who took advanced placement classes at Hadley-Luzerne and has always excelled academically, brushed off his acceptance.
"Because it's a small school is why there are not more," he said, when told he could be the first from his town. He credited Harvard for broadening "the ways it looks at accepting kids."
Schreiner downplayed his specialness in his valedictorian's address at the school's May commencement.
"Most of the time, we don't know enough about someone to create a conclusion about why they are the way they are," Schreiner said. "So in the end, everyone has a talent, and just because mine may have been more geared toward retaining what we learned in classes, especially math and science, that didn't mean that I was more deserving of the right to speak at graduation than anyone else."
Hadley-Luzerne can't offer all the opportunities of metropolitan schools, such as an International Baccalaureate program, but his Hadley-Luzerne teachers rank among the best, he said.
Science teacher Jeannine Beiber was "one of my favorites for sure, just because of her willingness to listen to ideas and thoughts I had, while sharing her own in a fascinating way."
Hadley-Luzerne's student-teacher ratio stands at 11 students for every teacher, while the statewide average is 14 students per teacher. Hadley-Luzerne graduates about 75 percent of seniors, compared to about 80 percent statewide. The school's 52.4 percent of students who receive lunch assistance is near the statewide average.
Schreiner started kindergarten at Hadley-Luzerne, which last year counted about 350 students in grades 9 through 12, drawing kids from Hadley, Luzerne, Day and Stony Creek. He follows his father, Curt Schreiner, the school's valedictorian in 1985.
Principal Burgess Ovitt praised the family's participation in Schreiner's education.
"It's inherent when you're brought up around reading," Ovitt said. "Erik always studies, always did his work. It's the family's genes."
Schreiner's older brother, Jon, is a student at Clarkson University and his younger sister, Katrin, will be a 10th-grader at Hadley-Luzerne.
Schreiner's father said the family is "extremely excited" about Erik enrolling at Harvard.
"It kind of came out of the blue," Curt Schreiner said. "It was one of those dream schools you apply to and don't expect to get in."
His advice for any student interested in Harvard: "By all means apply!"
A retired Army veteran who was deployed in Iraq when his son was 3, Schreiner said he and his wife, Deborah Nordyke, who works professionally as a reading specialist, have always encouraged their kids to read. The family has never subscribed to traditional cable TV.
"I always thought parents were supposed to fall asleep reading to their kids every night. I read to them every single night," he said.
He and his wife chose to drive their children the 12 miles to school in the morning and let them take the school bus home.
"The morning bus came at 6:45," Schreiner said. "Better to let them sleep an hour longer."
Erik wants to pursue a career in nanotechnology, because it's a new field and "there's a lot that can be done."
"I'm expecting it to be difficult, but difficult for everyone," he said.
He wants to develop friendships and a study group, and he's looking forward to living in Boston.
"When you go to Boston, everything is at your fingertips," he said.
Achieving big things comes naturally to the Schreiner family. Both of Erik's parents competed as members of the U.S. Olympic biathlon team and his uncle, Jim Schreiner, is a widely known builder of Adirondack furniture.
