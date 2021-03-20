'He lied.': Demonstrators call for Cuomo's resignation over nursing home deaths

“I’m not out here rallying because I think he sexually harassed these women,” she said. “I’m out here rallying because he’s been accused of it and it has taken away his ability to run New York state.”

She added: “The nursing home deaths is the most important thing because he lied, and it was showed that he lied.”

Others in attendance agreed, including Lorraine Whalen, a Ballston Spa resident who was seen holding a sign that read, “Make NY Great Again Impeach Fredos Brother.”

“I started calling for his impeachment as soon as it was said that he lied,” she said. “Right then I was like, ‘We need to do something about that.’”

Whalen said she doesn’t want to see Cuomo resign because she believes it would allow him to avoid taking responsibility for his actions.

“I don’t think he should step down,” she said. “I think he should be impeached and face the consequences because he lied. It’s criminal what he has done. He lied. It’s criminal.”

Elsewhere, Ryan Williams, a Glens Falls resident, said he’d like to see Cuomo either resign or be removed from office over his handling of nursing home deaths.

“Either or. Whichever could come first,” he said.