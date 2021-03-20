'He lied.': Demonstrators call for Cuomo's resignation over nursing home deaths

GLENS FALLS — A small group of demonstrators gathered at Centennial Circle on Saturday to call Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign over his administration’s handling of nursing home deaths.
The impromptu rally, which attracted around 10 people, was organized by Florence Sherman, a co-founder of the group American Patriots Express, which successfully sued the city last year over a local ordinance requiring demonstration permits.
Sherman, a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump and U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, said she believes Cuomo is no longer able to effectively governor due to the various scandals that have surrounded his administration in recent weeks.
Cuomo is facing multiple allegations of sexual harassment from multiple current and former aides — including one accusation of sexual assault — which are being investigated by the state’s Attorney General’s Office and are at the center of an impeachment probe by the state Assembly.
The governor has denied the allegations, but has apologized for unintentionally making women in his administration uncomfortable while they were around him.
The U.S. Department of Justice is also investigating his administration’s handling of nursing home deaths, including reports that senior officials actively worked to cover up the number of nursing home residents who died from COVID-19.
“I don’t think he’s going to be able to handle the state with all this stuff on his mind,” Sherman said. “He’s got a lot on his plate right now.”
It was the administration’s handling of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes that prompted Sherman to call for the governor’s resignation.
A report released last month by state Attorney General Letitia James found that the administration underreported nursing home deaths by as much as 50%.
The report came nearly a year after a controversial order from the state directing nursing homes to accept COVID patients at the height of the pandemic last spring.
Cuomo has denied any wrongdoing, but has apologized for creating a “void” by not effectively communicating with New Yorkers the number of COVID deaths in nursing homes.
Asked whether Cuomo should resign due to the sexual harassment allegations facing him, Sherman said no.
She said the eight woman who have accused the governor of wrongdoing deserve to be heard, but the accusations must be thoroughly vetted.
Sherman said she had a similar stance about the multiple allegations of sexual assault that have been made against Trump and those lodged against U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing in 2018.
“I’m not out here rallying because I think he sexually harassed these women,” she said. “I’m out here rallying because he’s been accused of it and it has taken away his ability to run New York state.”
She added: “The nursing home deaths is the most important thing because he lied, and it was showed that he lied.”
Others in attendance agreed, including Lorraine Whalen, a Ballston Spa resident who was seen holding a sign that read, “Make NY Great Again Impeach Fredos Brother.”
“I started calling for his impeachment as soon as it was said that he lied,” she said. “Right then I was like, ‘We need to do something about that.’”
Whalen said she doesn’t want to see Cuomo resign because she believes it would allow him to avoid taking responsibility for his actions.
“I don’t think he should step down,” she said. “I think he should be impeached and face the consequences because he lied. It’s criminal what he has done. He lied. It’s criminal.”
Elsewhere, Ryan Williams, a Glens Falls resident, said he’d like to see Cuomo either resign or be removed from office over his handling of nursing home deaths.
“Either or. Whichever could come first,” he said.
Williams said he voted for Cuomo in the past and approved of his handling of the pandemic early on.
But his outlook began to sour shortly after the state handed down the directive for nursing homes to accept COVID-positive patients last spring.
Learning that the number of deaths inside nursing homes may have been altered, Williams said, is what really pushed him over the edge.
“When the deaths started to rise, and then hearing that possibly he lied about the total of deaths and covered it up, that’s when I really got angry,” he said. “If that were a grandparent of mine that died, I would be absolutely furious.”
