Haviland's Cove Beach to open on June 29 for swimming

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

GLENS FALLS — There will be swimming after all this summer.

The City of Glens Falls announced Friday that Haviland's Cove Beach will open June 29 to the public for swimming.

Originally the city announced the beach would not open this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. East Field Pool is not slated to open at this time.

According to a news release, the beach is closed until its official opening at noon, June 29, and will be open daily from noon to 5 p.m., weather permitting.

Vehicle access will be limited to 28 vehicles on a first-come, first-served basis. Visitors will be required to check in at the gate before being admitted into the park.

Visitors must adhere to social distancing guidelines and wear facial coverings when not in the water.

Blankets and beach towels must be spaced 10 feet apart and the number of swimmers on the beach or in the water at one time will be limited.

Swimming is prohibited when lifeguards are not on duty as a reminder to the public. Violators will face suspension of park privileges.

Elsewhere, starting Saturday, Million Dollar Beach in Lake George will be open seven days a week.